Kelly Osbourne's Rumored 'Ozempic Face' Reportedly Has Alarm Bells Ringing Among Friends

Boasting a stunning weight loss transformation, Kelly Osbourne now finds herself in the awkward position of having to dispel worries from fans and loved ones that she's taken things too far. After a concerning appearance at the 2026 Brit Awards in February, Osbourne came out against claims she was abusing Ozempic, but it appears that much clamor is still being made behind closed doors. Insiders close to the "Papa Don't Preach" singer reached out to the Daily Mail to discuss her withering appearance.

"She looks even skinnier in person," one source noted, adding, "it was scary." Between some of Osbourne's alleged plastic surgery and her shockingly thin frame, the drastic difference in her appearance has become a concern for friends. "I have known her for years and she has never looked like this before," said the same insider. "She is gorgeous, but being that thin is hard," the person continued.

Between appearing at the Brit Awards and her teary-eyed presence at the Grammys, Osbourne hasn't exactly been trying to hide how she looks. Another source told the Daily Mail that, while "people have noticed and are monitoring" the glaring changes in Osbourne's frame, no major moves are being made to help her. This could be due in part to how Osbourne handles discussions of her weight, with one source alleging Osbourne "would tell anyone ... to go screw off," admitting that "she does get upset over people talking about it." Considering all the tragedy Osbourne has survived, it makes sense that she would be testy over what could be perceived as personal criticism.