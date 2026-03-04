Kelly Osbourne's Rumored 'Ozempic Face' Reportedly Has Alarm Bells Ringing Among Friends
Boasting a stunning weight loss transformation, Kelly Osbourne now finds herself in the awkward position of having to dispel worries from fans and loved ones that she's taken things too far. After a concerning appearance at the 2026 Brit Awards in February, Osbourne came out against claims she was abusing Ozempic, but it appears that much clamor is still being made behind closed doors. Insiders close to the "Papa Don't Preach" singer reached out to the Daily Mail to discuss her withering appearance.
"She looks even skinnier in person," one source noted, adding, "it was scary." Between some of Osbourne's alleged plastic surgery and her shockingly thin frame, the drastic difference in her appearance has become a concern for friends. "I have known her for years and she has never looked like this before," said the same insider. "She is gorgeous, but being that thin is hard," the person continued.
Between appearing at the Brit Awards and her teary-eyed presence at the Grammys, Osbourne hasn't exactly been trying to hide how she looks. Another source told the Daily Mail that, while "people have noticed and are monitoring" the glaring changes in Osbourne's frame, no major moves are being made to help her. This could be due in part to how Osbourne handles discussions of her weight, with one source alleging Osbourne "would tell anyone ... to go screw off," admitting that "she does get upset over people talking about it." Considering all the tragedy Osbourne has survived, it makes sense that she would be testy over what could be perceived as personal criticism.
Kelly Osbourne has struggled with her public persona
Growing up on the small screen, Kelly Osbourne was bullied by many people who perceived her as overweight, especially during her time on "The Osbournes" in the early 2000s. This eventually led her to pursue gastric sleeve surgery in 2018, which Osbourne credits to her 85-pound weight loss. While this did lead to flattering comments, such as comparing Kelly to her mother, Sharon Osbourne, it also came with heightened scrutiny, which has seen Kelly let out her shady side.
Osbourne has frequently taken to social media to berate those who feel the need to make comments about her weight. In February 2026, one social media post caused a frenzy, with many claiming that Kelly had taken her whittled cheekbones too far. As a response to this, the "Dancing With The Stars" alum made a since-deleted Instagram Story that called her critics "disgusting" (per People).
For her part, Kelly has also pointed out that she's still grieving the loss of her father, Ozzy Osbourne. Back in December 2025, Kelly called out body-shaming critics by reminding them that her weight struggles could be attached to that very personal loss. Her emotional appearance at the Grammys during a memorial for Ozzy was a reminder of this. Nonetheless, her heated responses to concerned fans and loved ones might not be the best tactic.