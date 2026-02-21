Pics Of Kelly Osbourne That Make Us Miss Her Pre-Ozempic Face

As the daughter of rock icon Ozzy Osbourne, Kelly Osbourne grew up in the public eye on the highly popular MTV reality series "The Osbournes". Airing from 2002 to 2005, the show centered on Ozzy, his wife, Sharon, son, Jack, and daughter, Kelly. Born in 1984, Kelly was still a teenager when the series began, but despite her age and those chubby cheeks making her look like a sweet kid, she was shockingly as foul-mouthed as the rest of her clan.

Osbourne went through a lot of changes over the years, altering her style and hair, while her face stayed the same. Sadly, though, she has undergone a dramatic transformation in recent years, with the loss of a tremendous amount of weight resulting in gaunt features. She looks nothing like the teenager who grew up in front of our eyes.