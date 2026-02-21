Pics Of Kelly Osbourne That Make Us Miss Her Pre-Ozempic Face
As the daughter of rock icon Ozzy Osbourne, Kelly Osbourne grew up in the public eye on the highly popular MTV reality series "The Osbournes". Airing from 2002 to 2005, the show centered on Ozzy, his wife, Sharon, son, Jack, and daughter, Kelly. Born in 1984, Kelly was still a teenager when the series began, but despite her age and those chubby cheeks making her look like a sweet kid, she was shockingly as foul-mouthed as the rest of her clan.
Osbourne went through a lot of changes over the years, altering her style and hair, while her face stayed the same. Sadly, though, she has undergone a dramatic transformation in recent years, with the loss of a tremendous amount of weight resulting in gaunt features. She looks nothing like the teenager who grew up in front of our eyes.
She loved to show off her alternative hairstyles
Here, in June 2002, at the MTV Movie Awards, "The Osbournes" had only been on the air since March, but because of its immediate impact in pop culture, Kelly was nearly as famous as her rock god daddy. A few months before her 18th birthday, Osbourne had her adorable round face, and like always, was not afraid to show off her cool fashion sense, this time in the form of bright purple hair styled to one side.
Kelly went even more goth than Ozzy
In 2004, Kelly Osbourne was killing it with a look even more goth than what Ozzy could pull off. With the jet black hair, black eyeliner, and dark lipstick, Kelly's look screams "rock star". That's not too far off. In 2002, she put out her own album, and a year after this photo, she would release a second. Osbourne didn't have the classic thin jawline of other female celebrities, but who cares? She sure seemed not to.
She showed off her fashion as the host of Project Catwalk
This photo from the 2007 Elle Style Awards shows just how stylish Kelly Osbourne can be. "The Osbournes" ended two years earlier, but she was doing all right, having transitioned to being the host of "Project Catwalk". As the face of a reality fashion series, Osbourne had to be fashionable too. This look, with her puff of dark hair and bangs, fits her perfectly. It looks like Kelly walked right out of "Hairspray".
Kelly transitioned into looking like a Hollywood actress
In 2011, Kelly Osbourne's face was still all over television as the host of E!'s "Fashion Police" and the Miss USA Pageant. Here, at the Emmys, she seems like she could be an A-list actress on one of the biggest shows on TV. Her skin is glowing, she's now rocking swept back blonde locks, and although she's a little thinner, Osbourne is still recognizable. She looks happy and healthy.
Kelly Osbourne's look changed drastically but her face didn't
In 2015, now in her 30s, Kelly Osbourne continued to march to the beat of her own drum. Yet again, her fashion sense did a 180 from who she had been before. Goodbye to looking like she had just walked out of the 1950s or a Hollywood set. Now Osbourne had bravely shaved the sides of her head, while spiking her blue hair high. Purple lipstick finished off the look as she smiled widely, showing off her healthy cheeks.
Kelly looked like a purple-haired Disney princess
In 2019, Kelly Osbourne's look took another drastic turn. Her hair had grown back in on the sides and the spike was gone, replaced by thick bangs and a full-on purple flow over her shoulders. The lipstick color is faint, drawing more attention to her face. That chubby-cheeked teenager isn't quite so visible now and her jawline is straighter, but this is still the Ozempic-free version of her that we miss so much.