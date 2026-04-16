Meghan Markle's Latest Cash Grab Couldn't Come At A More Out-Of-Touch Time
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, is no stranger to accusations of being out-of-touch. So, one might have thought she would know to avoid the latest thing that's earning her criticism. Earlier this year, she suffered a career fumble when her cooking show "With Love, Meghan" was canceled. Yet, now she's appearing on another cooking show. And the paycheck she's reportedly getting for it is definitely raising a few eyebrows.
While abroad in Australia with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan filmed a cameo for "MasterChef Australia." Meghan is the next in line to appear as a celebrity guest judge on the series. Katy Perry did the same in 2020, and the pop star reportedly took home $100,000 for the gig. Meghan will reportedly make even more. Unsurprisingly, this is earning some backlash from folks online. Yet, it's the timing of this news that's making folks even more judgmental about her guest judge gig. Meghan and Harry's Australia tour has already seemed like another out-of-touch moment that makes the duchess' gripes about royal life seem hypocritical to many. And now it looks even worse, as it's all culminating just as King Charles III and Queen Camilla prepare to make their own journey to the US.
Meghan's pricey trip wardrobe makes her paycheck even cringier
During her trip to Australia, Meghan Markle has been sporting a wardrobe with a seriously massive price tag. During her and Harry's myriad appearances at Melbourne's Royal Children's Hospital, Swinburne University of Technology, and more, she has worn some particularly pricey pieces. From a $1,000 jacket to a $13,000 pair of earrings to a watch worth more than $26,000, suffice it to say, Meghan seems more than willing to spend more on her outfits than most people. Considering all the backlash Meghan tends to get, most folks in her position might simply opt for less expensive outfits to avoid appearing totally snobby. It's hard to imagine, though, that putting on a $1,250 dress with nearly $800 earrings to visit a hospital was Meghan's idea of shopping for her trip on a budget.
And it gets even worse: during the trip, Meghan visited a Homeless Services for Women Centre with Prince Harry, where she served up frittata for the folks there. The day after visiting the center, she headed to film her "MasterChef Australia" cameo, which apparently made her six figures. And the pair is pocketing even more from this tour. Meghan will speak at the Her Best Life Retreat in Sydney, and some tickets for the talk cost more than $3,000 apiece. As for Harry, he is reportedly making $70,000 for a speech during the trip. Talk about a bad look.