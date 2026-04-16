Meghan Markle's Latest Cash Grab Couldn't Come At A More Out-Of-Touch Time

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, is no stranger to accusations of being out-of-touch. So, one might have thought she would know to avoid the latest thing that's earning her criticism. Earlier this year, she suffered a career fumble when her cooking show "With Love, Meghan" was canceled. Yet, now she's appearing on another cooking show. And the paycheck she's reportedly getting for it is definitely raising a few eyebrows.

While abroad in Australia with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan filmed a cameo for "MasterChef Australia." Meghan is the next in line to appear as a celebrity guest judge on the series. Katy Perry did the same in 2020, and the pop star reportedly took home $100,000 for the gig. Meghan will reportedly make even more. Unsurprisingly, this is earning some backlash from folks online. Yet, it's the timing of this news that's making folks even more judgmental about her guest judge gig. Meghan and Harry's Australia tour has already seemed like another out-of-touch moment that makes the duchess' gripes about royal life seem hypocritical to many. And now it looks even worse, as it's all culminating just as King Charles III and Queen Camilla prepare to make their own journey to the US.