Meghan Markle Suffers Major 'Mask Slip' & Gets Territorial Over Harry In Australia

Meghan Markle is no stranger to online chatter. That's good for her because her trip to Australia with her husband, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, isn't silencing her critics. Just days before they left for the land down under, Meghan committed an inappropriate fashion faux pas at a party celebrating Season 2 of Netflix's hit show, "Beef." Following that controversy, the Duchess of Sussex has found herself facing a different but unfortunately familiar controversy: the way she treats staff.

A series of images captured at the Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne on April 14 paints a picture of what happened. A woman who is believed to be a member of Harry and Meghan's staff put her hand on Harry's back, likely to get his attention during a loud event. The Duchess responded by giving what many have perceived as a deadly stare that has disturbed some people.

Meghan Markle has a serious mask slip and for a moment you see how she REALLY treats her staff and others while pretending to care about sick children https://t.co/UfZkdVgLFc — MeghansMole©️ (@MeghansMole) April 14, 2026

Social media jumped on the moment, believing that Markle had just let her guard down and revealed her true off-camera self. One commenter noted, "She was ready to rumbleeee that woman. In her head [she was thinking] 'what you doing? Don't touch my man, [peasant]'!" Another person added more of Meghan's imagined thoughts in the photo, writing, "Excuse me this might be your stomping ground but I'm the Duchess of Sussex .... hands off!!" Meanwhile, someone gave Meghan a new nickname, "the Duchess of nastiness," as another feared for the unnamed woman, commenting, "Yikes! Run, lady! RUN!"