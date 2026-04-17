Jill Biden's Pricey Auction Bid Gives A Glimpse Into Her & Joe's Lavish Post-White House Life

Former First Lady Jill Biden is an icon in every sense of the word. From her amazing fashion moments to the way she handled her role as wife of the U.S. president, she's a trailblazer. And when she shared a sneak peek into what her life with husband, Joe Biden, is like now, it's no surprise that it's fun and full of surprises. Jill revealed that she spent five figures bidding on an eyebrow-raising prize for a charity auction — and it proves she's still trendy.

Variety revealed on April 16 that Jill bid $35,000 at the NYC LGBT Community Center's Center Dinner to appear on Season 2 of "Heated Rivalry," the popular TV series based on a book by Rachel Reid. It features a romance between rival hockey stars Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie), and it would have been amazing to see Jill on our screens in this popular show. Unfortunately, Jill was outbid by two bidders who spent $125,000 each.

Guess I won't be heading to the cottage after all—but it was worth a shot! What a wonderful evening supporting @LGBTCenterNYC 💕 https://t.co/umwzNLQAfn — Dr. Jill Biden (@DrBiden) April 17, 2026

Jill responded to Variety's article on X, writing, "Guess I won't be heading to the cottage after all — but it was worth a shot! What a wonderful evening supporting @LGBTCenterNYC." And netizens were loving Jill's fangirl behavior. "My goal in life is to have this much f*** you money because that's crazyyyy," one person wrote. Someone else praised, "period girl i didn't know you were chill like that." Another commented, "Iconic use of free will 🙌"