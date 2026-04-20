Up-Close Look At Lisa Rinna's Hands Hint Her Plastic Surgeon Missed A Spot
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It's widely known that "Days of Our Lives" star Lisa Rinna has had some help to look the way she does. In fact, before and after photos of Rinna's plastic surgery transformation are jarring. The star hasn't been shy about admitting that she's had work done. She told Cosmopolitan in 2024 that she's fine with aging "disgracefully," and that she's not going to sit back and let it happen. "I'm just going to fight it all the way, because I want to do it my way," Rinna said about aging. "Aging is going to happen. How do I do it so that I feel good and I'm happy? That's what I'm looking for ... "
While it's very obvious that Rinna's gone under the needle, there is one spot her plastic surgeon missed that reveals her true age. Rinna's hands, while certainly well taken care of, look their age (she's in her 60s), with visible wrinkles and veins. This is because our hands are constantly being used every day of our lives, which leaves them vulnerable to signs of aging. "A classic anecdote among plastic surgeons is that if you want to guess someone's age at a cocktail party, all you have to do is look at their hands," plastic surgeon Dr. Lara Devgan told the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.
There is, however, a remedy for this, and it's called hand rejuvenation. It consists of a series of procedures that all work together to make hands appear more youthful. "Filler and fat grafting are best to restore lost volume and stimulate collagen to decrease wrinkled skin," board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Umbareen Mahmood told the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. "Lasers, like Fraxel or IPL, or chemical peels, are best for pigmentation; sclerotherapy can be used for select veins."
Lisa Rinna has regretted some of her plastic surgery in the past
Pictures of Lisa Rinna's formerly thin lips are jarring to see today, considering the actor's present signature pout. Rinna's stunning transformation was all thanks to permanent silicone filler she had injected into her upper lip when she was only 23, but she grew to hate the look. "In the beginning, it was great," she told People in 2010. The silicone filler, however, started to lose its shape as the years wore on and started leaking, causing scar tissue. Rinna said she was very aware of how bad it looked and resorted to cortisone injections to improve the appearance of the scar. Alas, it had the opposite effect. "I'd get photographed, my lips would look a certain way, and then people would start to talk," she recalled. Eventually, a plastic surgeon managed to salvage her lips with reduction surgery.
Getting permanent lip filler in her '20s isn't the only cosmetic surgery procedure Rinna regretted, however. In her memoir, "You Better Believe I'm Gonna Talk About It," she recalled trying out SKINVIVE, a hyaluronic acid microdroplet injectable that's supposed to give your skin an ethereal glow and unmatched moisture. Only, for Rinna, it resulted in a glow-down instead of a glow-up.
The reality star had it applied to her cheeks, but instead of the promised glow, she ended up with swelling. "And whether I was allergic or what, all of a sudden my cheeks were like a squirrel gathering nuts," Rinna wrote (via Daily Mail), adding that, at the time, she had also gotten injections of Botox for TMJ. "Well, the combination of the Botox making my jawline atrophy, and SKINVIVE giving me volume, made me look freakish," Rinna added. She had the injections reversed, but admitted the media blowback was painful.