Up-Close Look At Lisa Rinna's Hands Hint Her Plastic Surgeon Missed A Spot

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It's widely known that "Days of Our Lives" star Lisa Rinna has had some help to look the way she does. In fact, before and after photos of Rinna's plastic surgery transformation are jarring. The star hasn't been shy about admitting that she's had work done. She told Cosmopolitan in 2024 that she's fine with aging "disgracefully," and that she's not going to sit back and let it happen. "I'm just going to fight it all the way, because I want to do it my way," Rinna said about aging. "Aging is going to happen. How do I do it so that I feel good and I'm happy? That's what I'm looking for ... "

While it's very obvious that Rinna's gone under the needle, there is one spot her plastic surgeon missed that reveals her true age. Rinna's hands, while certainly well taken care of, look their age (she's in her 60s), with visible wrinkles and veins. This is because our hands are constantly being used every day of our lives, which leaves them vulnerable to signs of aging. "A classic anecdote among plastic surgeons is that if you want to guess someone's age at a cocktail party, all you have to do is look at their hands," plastic surgeon Dr. Lara Devgan told the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.

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There is, however, a remedy for this, and it's called hand rejuvenation. It consists of a series of procedures that all work together to make hands appear more youthful. "Filler and fat grafting are best to restore lost volume and stimulate collagen to decrease wrinkled skin," board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Umbareen Mahmood told the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. "Lasers, like Fraxel or IPL, or chemical peels, are best for pigmentation; sclerotherapy can be used for select veins."