Tacky Outfits Amy Schumer Actually Wore In Public

Amy Schumer has a colorful sense of humor — and a wardrobe to match. The "Kinda Pregnant" star has gone through a major transformation in her looks over the years, helped in part by taking GLP-1 medications, including Mounjaro, which helped her lose 50 pounds. She may have experienced drastic weight loss, but one thing that hasn't changed is her sense of style. The comedian has been stepping out in wild prints, mismatched patterns, and odd ensembles for years. These tacky outfits have nothing to do with her body or even her makeup mistakes — they are simply an example of a slightly unhinged fashion sense.

In a June 2016 interview with Vogue, the "Inside Amy Schumer" star admitted that she didn't care about being fashionable. "I just have this sense of entitlement that I should be able to feel comfortable at all times, like I could go to bed at any moment in what I'm wearing," she told the outlet. She added: "I think that there's a misconception in fashion that everybody wants in. I am very happy to remain out."

It seems like her attitude hasn't changed in the decade sense, which is why she's unafraid to go out in public in outfits that don't exactly scream "style queen."