Tacky Outfits Amy Schumer Actually Wore In Public
Amy Schumer has a colorful sense of humor — and a wardrobe to match. The "Kinda Pregnant" star has gone through a major transformation in her looks over the years, helped in part by taking GLP-1 medications, including Mounjaro, which helped her lose 50 pounds. She may have experienced drastic weight loss, but one thing that hasn't changed is her sense of style. The comedian has been stepping out in wild prints, mismatched patterns, and odd ensembles for years. These tacky outfits have nothing to do with her body or even her makeup mistakes — they are simply an example of a slightly unhinged fashion sense.
In a June 2016 interview with Vogue, the "Inside Amy Schumer" star admitted that she didn't care about being fashionable. "I just have this sense of entitlement that I should be able to feel comfortable at all times, like I could go to bed at any moment in what I'm wearing," she told the outlet. She added: "I think that there's a misconception in fashion that everybody wants in. I am very happy to remain out."
It seems like her attitude hasn't changed in the decade sense, which is why she's unafraid to go out in public in outfits that don't exactly scream "style queen."
Amy Schumer wore an odd, quilted jacket
Amy Schumer stepped out in New York City in a quilted jacket on February 12, 2025. The cream-colored coat was covered in colorful, patterned houses, which looked like something a grandma sewed. The odd ensemble was completed with a black-and-white striped hat, which didn't match at all. She also wore cowboy boots under skinny jeans. The whole look feels tacky and like she wasn't expecting to be photographed, but we bet it did its job of keeping her warm in the NYC winter.
Amy Schumer wore this extended shirt dress
While rugby shirts have seen a comeback thanks to the resurgence of preppy fashion, this midi-length shirtdress with thick black-and-blue stripes and a huge white collar was giving fashion fail more than fashion forward. Amy Schumer wore this tacky look while talking on stage at the 9th annual Love Rocks NYC benefit concert on March 6, 2025. She paired it with peep-toe, black high heels, which also seemed out of place paired with the overly casual dress.
Amy Schumer wore a wild animal-print jacket
There's nothing wrong with animal print, but the one Amy Schumer wore while walking in New York City on October 8, 2025, was awkward. The fleece featured stripes of pink, orange, yellow, and green, which she wore unzipped with a lavender t-shirt underneath. This print is seen nowhere in nature but still made Schumer exude a woefully wild look. The casual 'fit was paired with black leggings and oversized brown sunglasses. It's definitely a cozy look, but maybe one that is better for hanging out in at home.
Amy Schumer wore a color-blocked sweater dress
Amy Schumer wore this awkward sweater dress to speak at the "Inside Amy Schumer" premiere on October 18, 2022, in New York City. The purple dress hit above her knees and looked strange with its red sleeves and black hems around the hem, collar, and wrists. She wore this oversized sweater with high-rise black boots and no pants underneath. It would have been a little better as a regular-sized sweater with jeans, we bet.
Amy Schumer wore a panther cape-dress
Once again, Amy Schumer opted for an animal theme — this time with a weird black-and-blue panther pattern. A matching neck scarf was knotted over one shoulder, and her arms were partially hidden under the built-in coat of this dress. She wore strappy heels and her long hair straightened for this look, which Schumer wore to the "Snatched" premiere in New York City on May 2, 2017. Based on the expression on her face, she felt as awkward in this outfit as she looked.
Amy Schumer's bold choice of headwear
Amy Schumer gave Rosie the Riveter vibes when she was photographed at the "Beatles '64" premiere in New York City on November 24, 2024. She looked tacky with cropped jeans that showed off her cowboy boots and a long, dark green trench coat. But the oddest part of the outfit was the bold, orange scarf tied around her hair and knotted on top of her head. It doesn't appear that she has orange anywhere else in her look, so this seems very random.
Amy Schumer forgot how to match her clothes with her accessories
At the premiere of "Only Murders in the Building" Season 2 on June 27, 2022, Amy Schumer forgot to match her clothes with her shoes and handbag. The comedian wore a yellow blouse tucked into a matching pleated skirt, which didn't match the tie-dye purse she held, with its eclectic mix of colors. (Although, maybe she was going for the tiny bit of yellow in the purse to match?) To complete the red carpet look, Schumer opted for a pair of dingy white sneakers with orange laces. Overall, it made for a funky pairing.