Sarah Ferguson Spotted Incognito Abroad & One Shady Question Is On Everyone's Lips

In February, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's birthday arrest created a kind of royal drama that hasn't been seen for hundreds of years. By then, Andrew had already left his longtime home, Royal Lodge, where he lived with Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson, his ex-wife. While Sarah was clear that she wouldn't be living with Andrew, her plans were ambiguous. Rather than settling on a more permanent location, Fergie went on a lavish getaway, purportedly visiting Switzerland, Qatar, and the United States. As she tried to avoid media attention, interest in her whereabouts deepened. After evading paparazzi for months, Sarah's luck ran out when she was recently spotted in Austria. However, it seemingly wasn't for lack of trying. "Her choice of outfit when she popped out was obviously carefully chosen to help her avoid being recognized," one insider remarked to The Sun. From afar, her low-key leisurewear, hat, and glasses might prevent all but the most eagle-eyed observers from noticing her.

Sarah Ferguson seen for first time since Epstein scandal pic.twitter.com/2wBySzq1wE — The Sun (@TheSun) April 16, 2026

What's not low-key are the costs of the former duchess' accommodations. At £2,000 ($2,712) per night, many people are perplexed. "Thought she was totally broke," commented one poster on X. "That doesn't sound broke to me," retorted another. "One night is some people's month budget." Several others thought Fergie might be getting help footing her ballooning bill. "Who's paying this time?" snarked one.

Although it's not clear when Andrew's ex arrived at her current place, it may have been for longer than expected. In late March, Priscilla Presley's spokesperson refuted rumors that Fergie was bunking with her in the U.S.