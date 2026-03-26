Sarah Ferguson Is Reportedly Clinging To Priscilla Presley (And Might Be Crashing On Her Couch Soon)

No stranger to upending convention, former Duchess of York Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson is doing her best to save face amid ongoing scandals. Considering the ample evidence that Fergie is suffering more than her ex-husband, the former Prince Andrew, in the wake of his being stripped of all royal titles, it might not come as a shock to learn that she is currently between housing. According to reporting from the Daily Mail, it seems that the former royal has been couch surfing for a while now, but it seems she's still doing her best to remain in the lap of luxury. Between stays at elite spas and fancy retreats, it seems that she has been hitting up one friend in particular — the former wife of Elvis Presley, Priscilla Presley.

With her name now being associated with disgraced former financier Jeffrey Epstein, Fergie has been struggling to find friends willing to offer her any favors. "Everyone's telling her that now's not a good time," an inside source told the Daily Mail, indicating that her reputation has taken quite the hit. However, it seems that Priscilla has "not forgotten" just how true a friend Fergie has been to her family, and just might be willing to extend a couch — or an extra property — her way. Choosing to be such a good friend to the former duchess in her time of need is yet another indication of just how strong the bond is between the two, especially when considering Fergie's deep friendship with the late Lisa Marie Presley.