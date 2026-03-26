Sarah Ferguson Is Reportedly Clinging To Priscilla Presley (And Might Be Crashing On Her Couch Soon)
No stranger to upending convention, former Duchess of York Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson is doing her best to save face amid ongoing scandals. Considering the ample evidence that Fergie is suffering more than her ex-husband, the former Prince Andrew, in the wake of his being stripped of all royal titles, it might not come as a shock to learn that she is currently between housing. According to reporting from the Daily Mail, it seems that the former royal has been couch surfing for a while now, but it seems she's still doing her best to remain in the lap of luxury. Between stays at elite spas and fancy retreats, it seems that she has been hitting up one friend in particular — the former wife of Elvis Presley, Priscilla Presley.
With her name now being associated with disgraced former financier Jeffrey Epstein, Fergie has been struggling to find friends willing to offer her any favors. "Everyone's telling her that now's not a good time," an inside source told the Daily Mail, indicating that her reputation has taken quite the hit. However, it seems that Priscilla has "not forgotten" just how true a friend Fergie has been to her family, and just might be willing to extend a couch — or an extra property — her way. Choosing to be such a good friend to the former duchess in her time of need is yet another indication of just how strong the bond is between the two, especially when considering Fergie's deep friendship with the late Lisa Marie Presley.
Sarah Ferguson was good friends with Lisa Marie Presley
Should Priscilla Presley be offering Sarah Ferguson any sense of kindness, it could be equal parts true friendship and appreciation for Fergie being such a good friend to her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley. According to the Daily Mail, Ferguson considered Lisa Marie to be more like a sister, often referring to her friend of 15 years as "sissy." In fact, the former royal supported Lisa Marie when she lived in England for a few years in the 2010s, meaning that should Priscilla offer up a place for her to crash, it might be a gesture of returning the favor.
In the wake of Lisa Marie's untimely death at age 54, Fergie spoke at the funeral, even quoting the late Queen Elizabeth II in her speech. Crashing on Priscilla's couch could come with some excess baggage, as Fergie being so embroiled in the controversial emails and personal affairs of the late Jeffrey Epstein could see her subpoenaed stateside. While it would probably be best for her to lie low, considering Ferguson needs her notoriety to help earn her cash, this could be difficult.