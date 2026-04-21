Pic Of Young Rachel Campos-Duffy Proves Her Makeup Routine Got A Major Upgrade

Lighting certainly played a part in the difference between the before and after photos of Rachel Campos-Duffy. It still seems, however, that she has a fresh tan in the pic from 2025. She also learned a lot about mattifying her complexion in the decades prior. Her brows are styled in a more flattering shape for her face, and they're also a bit lighter than they were back in 2004. She clearly contoured her face quite a bit more than she used to to complement her much more even-looking complexion. And the subtler lip color is a nice choice, too.

One of the biggest improvements, though, is in her eye makeup. In her "before" photo, Campos-Duffy only looked to be wearing a touch of mascara. Years later, she opted for what looks like some tasteful falsies and a bit of darker eye makeup, which adds a nice balance to her face.

It's also easy to see that makeup wasn't the only improvement Campos-Duffy made to her look between her 30s and her 50s. Her more recent hair color also suits her much better. While the chunky, high-contrast highlights may have been on-trend in the early aughts, the blonde really washed her out. The rich, chocolatey brown tone works well with her new and improved makeup, proving that the right makeup techniques can work wonders.