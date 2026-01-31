Old Photos Of Rachel Campos-Duffy Prove She's Hopped On 'Mar-A-Lago Face' Trend
Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy, who met her husband, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy, in an unusual way, has a storied history and busy career. As her years in front of the camera have led to great success, it has also ushered in waves of commentary over her appearance and how she seems to have embraced the MAGA movement facial trend: Mar-A-Lago face.
In the first picture above, taken in 2011, Campos-Duffy had a fuller, softer face that highlights her more natural features. The round of her cheeks mirrored the subtle arch of her eyebrows, which curved with her eye shape. The few fine lines around her eyes and on her forehead gave the impression of organic aging. And the reporter's youthful smile flashed the bottom of her gums just under her upper lip.
In the second snap, from 2025, her gumline has disappeared from her smile, along with the lines on her forehead, suggesting some kind of work to erase her 2011 features. Similarly, her bolder, sharper eyebrows look to pinch upwards, which could be a sign of Botox injections. And while time brings wrinkles, her otherwise smooth and flawless skin — juxtaposed by the thinner skin around her eyes — hints at filler usage. Overall, Campos-Duffy's 2025 appearance — with its overly exaggerated features — seemingly mirrors the Mar-A-Lago fad, a trend that embraces altered looks, fillers, and frozen foreheads.
Mar-A-Lago face and Fox have had previous crossovers
Fox News has become synonymous with tireless support for President Donald Trump and his MAGA movement. To keep up with looks and appearances, some of the many faces of the network have followed suit with the conservative facial trend transformation. Flaunting their new images before the many studio cameras, some reporters have earned speculation over their changing looks.
While Rachel Campos-Duffy is the latest to have her changing looks highlighted, she's not alone. Another Fox face who is apparently on her way to Mar-A-Lago face is Kellyanne Conway, who was the campaign manager to Trump during his 2016 candidacy. At 58 years old, the political consultant has faced questioning over her youthful complexion, in which she flashes an overly smoothed complexion, lineless face, and frozen forehead. This transformation to her looks comes after she deeply rooted herself in the world of MAGA politics and joined up with Fox News as a contributor, eventually earning her own series, "Here's the Deal with Kellyanne Conway."
Her seemingly different appearance is hardly a surprise, especially given that some of the network's other stars are flaunting the same look. In addition to Conway and Campos-Duffy, Tomi Lahren's jarring face transformation sent the internet wild in 2025, with fans noting her peaked eyebrows, flawless skin, and exaggerated expression. Lahren's changing appearance adds to the team of network journalists who appear to be opting for the MAGA movement facial trend.