Old Photos Of Rachel Campos-Duffy Prove She's Hopped On 'Mar-A-Lago Face' Trend

Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy, who met her husband, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy, in an unusual way, has a storied history and busy career. As her years in front of the camera have led to great success, it has also ushered in waves of commentary over her appearance and how she seems to have embraced the MAGA movement facial trend: Mar-A-Lago face.

Barry King & John Lamparski/Getty

In the first picture above, taken in 2011, Campos-Duffy had a fuller, softer face that highlights her more natural features. The round of her cheeks mirrored the subtle arch of her eyebrows, which curved with her eye shape. The few fine lines around her eyes and on her forehead gave the impression of organic aging. And the reporter's youthful smile flashed the bottom of her gums just under her upper lip.

In the second snap, from 2025, her gumline has disappeared from her smile, along with the lines on her forehead, suggesting some kind of work to erase her 2011 features. Similarly, her bolder, sharper eyebrows look to pinch upwards, which could be a sign of Botox injections. And while time brings wrinkles, her otherwise smooth and flawless skin — juxtaposed by the thinner skin around her eyes — hints at filler usage. Overall, Campos-Duffy's 2025 appearance — with its overly exaggerated features — seemingly mirrors the Mar-A-Lago fad, a trend that embraces altered looks, fillers, and frozen foreheads.