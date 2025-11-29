Inappropriate Outfits Fox News Star Rachel Campos-Duffy Was Caught Wearing
Though she got her start on MTV, Fox News personality Rachel Campos-Duffy has made a name for herself on conservative television. Going from "The Real Word: San Francisco" to guest hosting on Fox's "Outnumbered," to ultimately landing a steady co-hosting gig on "Fox and Friends Weekend," Campos-Duffy has done her best to shine through all the changes. However, the same cannot be said for her sense of fashion. While Campos-Duffy is one of many Republican women with outdated fashion sense, there have also been a handful of times she's worn an outfit that revealed too much or perhaps wasn't quite right for the occasion.
While her tenure as a Fox News anchor has included some health issues, Campos-Duffy also has had some wardrobe issues. There have been times she might not have realized how short a skirt would be once sitting, or needed a reminder to bring a steamer when traveling, as some looks have been a bit disheveled. Plus, now that her husband Sean Duffy is embedded in President Donald Trump's administration, there have been a few times Rachel has shown up inappropriately dressed like a MAGA mafiosa. Here are some of her worst fashion moments.
Rachel Campos-Duffy showed some skin on-air
Though it is part of her duties to attend and host events like the "Fox News All American New Year" in Nashville, Tennessee, the outfit she sported on December 31, 2021 felt a bit sparse. The sparkling dark navy dress most likely looked appropriate when standing, but seen in the above photo, the amount of leg coupled with that low-cut top was something we'd expect at a club, not on Fox News. Although Campos-Duffy does have some gorgeous legs to put on display, and those shoes are incredibly cute, overall, it felt a little light on the coverage. Still, we suppose the holiday could explain the club-like outfit.
Rachel Campos-Duffy was a little too low-cut for church
In November 2023, Rachel Campos-Duffy posted an Instagram photo of her holding her son and standing next to Cardinal Raymond Burke. Unfortunately, her outfit appeared to want to show off a little too much. While the white jacket most likely provided appropriate coverage for the rest of the outfit, the same cannot be said for the little black dress Campos-Duffy was wearing beneath it. The V-neck cut of the top was dangerously low while she hugged the cardinal and held her child, which made the dress appear a bit inappropriate for a meeting with a man of the cloth.
Rachel Campos-Duffy wore an alarmingly short skirt on-air
In a February 2024 Instagram post from Will Cain, Rachel Campos-Duffy is seen squeezed between him and future secretary of defense Pete Hegseth. While the clip discusses the debate between fried catfish and fried chicken — one that may never be resolved — Campos-Duffy uncomfortably shifts in her white dress. While the dress might have given her ample coverage when standing, the frilled hem accidentally paved the way for it to appear much too short when seated. Luckily, she had papers to hold to prevent any unfortunate mishaps.
Rachel Campos-Duffy was a little too dressed down
Spotted alongside fellow "Fox and Friends Weekend" co-hosts Pete Hegseth and Will Cain in a September 2024 Instagram post, Rachel Campos-Duffy looked a bit out of place. While both Cain and Hegseth were in suits, Campos-Duffy was a bit more dressed down in a cardigan and slacks. Of course, navy pants are professional workwear, and had her plain, mismatched shirt been a blouse instead, it really would have turned this look around. However, having a jersey tee underneath a bulky grandma sweater ultimately made the whole look feel frumpy and not as polished as her peers.
Rachel Campos-Duffy inappropriately channeled Real Housewives
Spotted in an Instagram post celebrating husband Sean Duffy becoming transportation secretary on January 29, 2025, Rachel Campos-Duffy certainly looked dressed up. While Sean no doubt interacts with many of Rachel's former coworkers, as several Fox News staffers have joined President Donald Trump's administration, the look Rachel channeled for the event was more Bravo and less Fox News. The short cut of her skirt with the flamboyant faux fur of her jacket made the look feel cheap and out of place.
Rachel Campos-Duffy was a little too frumpy for a ceremony
On February 3, 2025, Rachel Campos-Duffy and her family celebrated her husband Sean Duffy's ceremonial swearing-in as transportation secretary. While Sean's reality television past might come back to haunt him during his stint in politics, Rachel most likely is being haunted by her fashion choice for the occasion. Spotted in an Instagram post dedicated to the ceremony, Rachel can be seen in a shapeless white dress with too many pockets. Not only was the drop waist unflattering, but it made the rest of her skirt appear overly wrinkled. Not quite the put-together look she was most likely going for.