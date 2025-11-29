Inappropriate Outfits Fox News Star Rachel Campos-Duffy Was Caught Wearing

Though she got her start on MTV, Fox News personality Rachel Campos-Duffy has made a name for herself on conservative television. Going from "The Real Word: San Francisco" to guest hosting on Fox's "Outnumbered," to ultimately landing a steady co-hosting gig on "Fox and Friends Weekend," Campos-Duffy has done her best to shine through all the changes. However, the same cannot be said for her sense of fashion. While Campos-Duffy is one of many Republican women with outdated fashion sense, there have also been a handful of times she's worn an outfit that revealed too much or perhaps wasn't quite right for the occasion.

While her tenure as a Fox News anchor has included some health issues, Campos-Duffy also has had some wardrobe issues. There have been times she might not have realized how short a skirt would be once sitting, or needed a reminder to bring a steamer when traveling, as some looks have been a bit disheveled. Plus, now that her husband Sean Duffy is embedded in President Donald Trump's administration, there have been a few times Rachel has shown up inappropriately dressed like a MAGA mafiosa. Here are some of her worst fashion moments.