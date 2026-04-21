Natural Or Not? Dakota Johnson's Face Transformation Sparked A Plastic Surgery Debate

Growing up in the public eye as the daughter of Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, Dakota Johnson has certainly gone through a stunning transformation. In fact, the "Fifty Shades of Grey" star's face looks so different from when she was younger, it's prompted fans to speculate about the plastic surgery procedures she might have had done. One X user shared a side-by-side photo of Johnson which sparked debate over whether she is aging naturally or with a little help.

Compare Johnson at the Teen Vogue Young Hollywood Party on September 23, 2004, on the left to a picture of her at a Women in Cinema event at the Red Sea International Film Festival on December 5, 2025, on the right. Johnson looks drastically different in this side-by-side. Her lips, cheeks, and eyes look fuller and smoother, her hairline appears further up her head, and even her teeth look tweaked.

Megan Gaynes & Arnold Jerocki/Getty & undefined

In the caption of the original post, the X user referenced Johnson's beauty secret, which she revealed in a December 2023 interview with The Wall Street Journal. "Sleep is my number one priority in life," Johnson said. "I'm not functional if I get less than 10. I can easily go 14 hours." There is something to be said about beauty sleep, but X users weren't convinced this is the only part of her regimen.