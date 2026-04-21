Natural Or Not? Dakota Johnson's Face Transformation Sparked A Plastic Surgery Debate
Growing up in the public eye as the daughter of Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, Dakota Johnson has certainly gone through a stunning transformation. In fact, the "Fifty Shades of Grey" star's face looks so different from when she was younger, it's prompted fans to speculate about the plastic surgery procedures she might have had done. One X user shared a side-by-side photo of Johnson which sparked debate over whether she is aging naturally or with a little help.
Compare Johnson at the Teen Vogue Young Hollywood Party on September 23, 2004, on the left to a picture of her at a Women in Cinema event at the Red Sea International Film Festival on December 5, 2025, on the right. Johnson looks drastically different in this side-by-side. Her lips, cheeks, and eyes look fuller and smoother, her hairline appears further up her head, and even her teeth look tweaked.
In the caption of the original post, the X user referenced Johnson's beauty secret, which she revealed in a December 2023 interview with The Wall Street Journal. "Sleep is my number one priority in life," Johnson said. "I'm not functional if I get less than 10. I can easily go 14 hours." There is something to be said about beauty sleep, but X users weren't convinced this is the only part of her regimen.
Nobody can agree on if Dakota Johnson has undergone plastic surgery or not
Although the "Materialists" star has not confirmed or denied the plastic surgery rumors, that hasn't stopped people online from giving their opinion. Someone retweeted the original text post, writing, "*while getting plastic surgery." Another quipped, "Doctors do recommend plenty of sleep after shoving a lawn chair's worth of plastic into your jaw."
A few people denied the rumors, like this X user, who wrote, "She exactly look the same just growing old ... " Someone else wrote, "Looks like the normal loss of baby fat from age 15 to 30, plus makeup and dark hair and bangs." If that's true, she wouldn't be the first celebrity whose bangs drastically changed their appearance. Others pointed out that the shape of her forehead would make it difficult to chalk this up just to aging. "How come her forehead got so smaller? Hairline looks definitely different," someone commented. Another claimed that she must have at least had some Botox if nothing else.
A plastic surgeon, who did not treat Johnson, has even weighed in on the rumors. Dr. Sean McNally told Daily Mail that he would guess she had an upper blepharoplasty with browpexy, as well as Botox and filler. She has not commented, although Johnson has explained why her teeth have changed. In an August 2019 interview on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," she said that removing a permanent retainer caused her teeth to naturally close. "And my gap closed by itself," she said. "And I'm really sad about it, too."