Obama & Zohran Mamdani's Team-Up Cracks The Code On Political Charisma (Take Notes, Trump)

President Donald Trump hasn't let criticism hurt his bromance with Zohran Mamdani, but videos of the New York City mayor joining forces with Former President Barack Obama will probably have an effect on it. Clips of the two Democrats visiting children at the Learning Through Play Pre-K Center in the Bronx have been going viral online, and the fun pairing received a great reception from netizens. Unfortunately for Trump, the videos also prompted folks to compare the sweet moment to the divisive leader's recent behavior. And there are obviously some notable differences between the two.

Mamdani: What song is that? Children: "Soda Pop." Obama: I just want you to know that it's great that you just made the mayor feel a little old. Mamdani: Very old. Obama: Fantastic. pic.twitter.com/RMj4bKfzKH — Acyn (@Acyn) April 18, 2026

School was in session on Saturday for Mamdani and Obama as the lovable duo sat down face-to-face for the first time. They spent over an hour reading to and chatting with the gathered kids, as well as singing "Wheels on the Bus" with them. Several videos made the rounds on X, formerly known as Twitter, with users just as charmed by the charismatic leaders' hangout as the children were, if not more so.

And yet, the clips did more than just inspire praise for Mamdani and Obama; they also brought Trump to mind for many people. The consensus was that netizens could never picture Trump and JD Vance doing something like this, let alone pulling it off.