Trump's Biden Obsession Makes 2026 Easter Egg Roll Appearance With Another Odd Rant About Pens
Easter 2026 will go down as one of the weirdest holiday weekends in White House history. It began when President Donald Trump was said to be working "nonstop" despite evidence to the contrary, with photos proving that he was actually golfing at his Virginia club. On the holiest of Christian holidays, Trump also skipped out on attending Easter services at St. John's Episcopal Church — the first president to do so in 210 years. Yet there was more to come from the controversial commander-in-chief.
The next day at the 2026 Easter Egg Roll, Trump went off on a bizarre rant about the ongoing war against Iran, a follow-up to his earlier profanity-laden Truth Social Easter post that threatened the country and ended with, "Praise be to Allah." It was a strange topic to be discussing on a day devoted to the Prince of Peace, particularly to an audience of families with young children.
The president and first lady then headed to the White House lawn to mingle with the guests. While Melania Trump read "The Runaway Bunny" (and occasionally remembered to show the illustrations), Trump sat at a table to sign the coloring pages kids had worked on during the day. Once again, Trump failed to read the room as he remarked to the children (via X, formerly Twitter), "Biden would use the autopen. ... He was incapable of signing his name, so they'd follow him around with this big machine. You know what it was called? An autopen!"
🚨 LMAO! Trump to kids at the Easter Egg Roll: "I could sign autographs for you guys, and then tonight, you could sell them for $25,000 on eBay!" 🤣
"Biden would use the AUTOPEN... he was incapable of signing his name, so they'd follow him around with this big machine. You know... pic.twitter.com/KJS0dgA3NN
— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 6, 2026
If you downed a shot every time the president said "autopen" on Easter, the eggs wouldn't be the only things rolling around on the White House lawn. The young audience seemed more interested in getting back to their Easter candy than in listening to one old man complain about another.
Trump's wit and signature may not be worth that much
Some of Donald Trump's devoted online fans got a good chuckle out of his "autopen" jibe at his predecessor, praising him as hilarious and unfiltered. Others on X weren't laughing. "Yeah, that's a beautiful Easter message for kids," sneered one critic. "Just touches directly on what Jesus taught." Another sighed, "This is really sad and pathetic to see. A grown man talking to children claiming that the other guy is in cognitive decline."
It certainly proved that Joe Biden still lives in Trump's head rent-free. He's long insisted that Biden was too mentally incompetent to serve his term, and that his aides used an autopen to sign pardons and executive orders in his place. Even though the federal investigation into Biden's autopen use was shelved, the website for the House Oversight Committee still calls it "The Biggest Political Scandal in Presidential History." Even worse, the Presidential Walk of Fame Trump installed along a White House walkway has a photo of an autopen in place of Biden's portrait. It's a topic the president can't quit, even six years after his loss to Biden in 2020.
Trump also let his ego slip as he was signing his famous jagged scrawls. He bragged that the kids could sell his signature on eBay "for $25,000" as soon as they got home. He might be disappointed to find out that his John Hancock isn't quite as valuable as he thinks. A quick search for "Donald Trump signature" on the site brings up a variety of signed merch with asking prices as low as $50. Just call it another in the series of Trump's weird Sharpie stories.