Trump's Biden Obsession Makes 2026 Easter Egg Roll Appearance With Another Odd Rant About Pens

Easter 2026 will go down as one of the weirdest holiday weekends in White House history. It began when President Donald Trump was said to be working "nonstop" despite evidence to the contrary, with photos proving that he was actually golfing at his Virginia club. On the holiest of Christian holidays, Trump also skipped out on attending Easter services at St. John's Episcopal Church — the first president to do so in 210 years. Yet there was more to come from the controversial commander-in-chief.

The next day at the 2026 Easter Egg Roll, Trump went off on a bizarre rant about the ongoing war against Iran, a follow-up to his earlier profanity-laden Truth Social Easter post that threatened the country and ended with, "Praise be to Allah." It was a strange topic to be discussing on a day devoted to the Prince of Peace, particularly to an audience of families with young children.

The president and first lady then headed to the White House lawn to mingle with the guests. While Melania Trump read "The Runaway Bunny" (and occasionally remembered to show the illustrations), Trump sat at a table to sign the coloring pages kids had worked on during the day. Once again, Trump failed to read the room as he remarked to the children (via X, formerly Twitter), "Biden would use the autopen. ... He was incapable of signing his name, so they'd follow him around with this big machine. You know what it was called? An autopen!"

🚨 LMAO! Trump to kids at the Easter Egg Roll: "I could sign autographs for you guys, and then tonight, you could sell them for $25,000 on eBay!" 🤣 "Biden would use the AUTOPEN... he was incapable of signing his name, so they'd follow him around with this big machine. You know... pic.twitter.com/KJS0dgA3NN — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 6, 2026

If you downed a shot every time the president said "autopen" on Easter, the eggs wouldn't be the only things rolling around on the White House lawn. The young audience seemed more interested in getting back to their Easter candy than in listening to one old man complain about another.