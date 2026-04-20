Savannah Guthrie & Hoda Kotb's Today Show Return Reportedly Doesn't Bode Well For Another Cohost
After more than two months away from her cohost chair, Savannah Guthrie returned to "Today" on April 6. On February 1, Savannah's difficult year took a terrifying turn when her mother went missing. Throughout the search for Nancy Guthrie, nasty rumors began swirling around the "Today" show, suggesting that some of Savannah's colleagues hoped her time off from work would ultimately become permanent. Ironically, one of them may be on the chopping block instead.
It's unclear whether cohost Craig Melvin, who has had his own fair share of tragedies, was one of the colleagues hoping Savannah wouldn't return to her anchor chair. Upon hearing recent rumors, though, Melvin might be missing the days when Savannah wasn't yet back to work. From the sound of it, now that she's returned, Melvin's days on the show could be numbered.
After 17 years on "Today," journalist Hoda Kotb parted ways with the morning show in January 2025 to spend more time with her daughters and change directions in her 60s. Yet, just a year later, she made an unexpected return to fill in for her friend Savannah during the painful search for Nancy. Now that Savannah's back, however, it seems that she wants Kotb back, as well. As an insider told The Daily Mail, "Hoda has been her rock," adding, "They are actively trying to push out Craig and have him just anchor the third hour."
Craig Melvin could get pushed out
Craig Melvin was a weekend co-anchor on "Today" for three years before his 2018 move to the show's third hour on weekdays. Melvin took over for Hoda Kotb when she left the show, positioning him in the coveted 7 AM to 9 AM time slot. During his first episode in that role, Savannah Guthrie stated (via "Today"), "The larger staff found out this morning, and people broke into applause," adding (without expressing her own feelings), "This is one of the most popular decisions NBC News has ever made. Congratulations."
A lot has certainly changed since then. As The Daily Mail's aforementioned source said, "It just doesn't work with Craig anymore." Rumor has it, the minds behind the "Today" show think Guthrie and Kotb make a great duo without Melvin by their side. "Savannah and Hoda love each other dearly and Savannah feels really good with Hoda as co-anchor. She knows Hoda's not coming for her, not to mention ratings are up when it's Savannah and Hoda," the source explained.
According to the outlet's "well-placed source," the higher-ups at "Today" are hoping to "slowly push [Melvin] out" and depending on the formerly retired Kotb "more and more to fill in until they can't deny she rates better with Savannah." As the insider predicted, "Craig won't even know what happened," sadly calling it, "Just another day at 'Today.'" If the rumors are true, then it will surely be a heartbreaking turn of events for Melvin, who, on his first day in the early "Today" time slot in 2025, called the promotion "the latest in a long line of blessings."