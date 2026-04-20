Savannah Guthrie & Hoda Kotb's Today Show Return Reportedly Doesn't Bode Well For Another Cohost

After more than two months away from her cohost chair, Savannah Guthrie returned to "Today" on April 6. On February 1, Savannah's difficult year took a terrifying turn when her mother went missing. Throughout the search for Nancy Guthrie, nasty rumors began swirling around the "Today" show, suggesting that some of Savannah's colleagues hoped her time off from work would ultimately become permanent. Ironically, one of them may be on the chopping block instead.

It's unclear whether cohost Craig Melvin, who has had his own fair share of tragedies, was one of the colleagues hoping Savannah wouldn't return to her anchor chair. Upon hearing recent rumors, though, Melvin might be missing the days when Savannah wasn't yet back to work. From the sound of it, now that she's returned, Melvin's days on the show could be numbered.

After 17 years on "Today," journalist Hoda Kotb parted ways with the morning show in January 2025 to spend more time with her daughters and change directions in her 60s. Yet, just a year later, she made an unexpected return to fill in for her friend Savannah during the painful search for Nancy. Now that Savannah's back, however, it seems that she wants Kotb back, as well. As an insider told The Daily Mail, "Hoda has been her rock," adding, "They are actively trying to push out Craig and have him just anchor the third hour."