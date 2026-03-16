Nasty Rumors Swirling Around The Today Show Amid Savannah Guthrie's Potential Return

Former "Today" host Hoda Kotb filled in throughout Savannah Guthrie's absence. And, apparently, folks eager to climb the ladder at the morning show were hoping Kotb's return would be permanent. Guthrie reportedly runs a tight ship, and they preferred Kotb's different approach. Many also hoped a redistribution of power might allow them to rise through the ranks. Despite reports that some folks hope to see Guthrie's absence from "Today" continue, she seemingly has the support of higher-ups. "Today" producers are apparently planning a special "welcome back" episode, including the release of yellow balloons outside the studio to pay homage to Guthrie and her mom. "They want the moment to feel hopeful," a source from NBC told the Daily Mail, calling it, "Something simple that viewers on the plaza and at home will instantly understand."

Having production on her side will be a big help in Savannah's return. In an interview with The Mirror US, PR expert Ryan McCormick explained that her colleagues need to support her through the process. "It takes remarkable strength that Ms. Guthrie intends to return to the Today show," he noted, adding, "I would hope that NBC and her colleagues would give her considerable leeway, as the fate of her mother remains unknown." According to him, "This has to be viewed through the lens of human compassion." So, hopefully, for her sake, the folks at "Today" will welcome Guthrie back with open arms — even if they have mixed feelings.