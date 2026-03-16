Nasty Rumors Swirling Around The Today Show Amid Savannah Guthrie's Potential Return
"Today" anchor Savannah Guthrie's mom Nancy Guthrie has been missing since February 1, 2026. Throughout the long, heart-wrenching search for the 84-year-old mother and grandmother, Savannah has, understandably, been absent from her anchor chair. As the investigation has continued to unfold, insiders speculated that Savannah might never return to "Today." Earlier this month, though, NBC confirmed Savannah's fate at the morning show; she plans to make her return one day, but it's unknown exactly when. Yet, will a supportive workplace await her upon her return? Based on the chatter surrounding the big day, it sounds like maybe not.
According to the Daily Mail, the notion that Savannah's days at "Today" were over was actually wishful thinking for some of her colleagues. From he sound of it, "Today" might not be the friendliest work environment. "You think 'The Morning Show' is bad? That's nothing," one insider told the outlet, referencing the drama-filled Apple TV series about a morning talk show not unlike "Today." The source added, "These people will steal your chair while you're still sitting in it." According to them, "From the hair and makeup people to the producers, you can't trust anyone, they all talk." And, interestingly, despite the tragic circumstances, the folks around the studio weren't too heartbroken to see Savannah absent. "It's a viper's nest. Even if you're suffering," another source explained. As if returning to work after everything that happened won't be hard enough on Savannah, a less-than-warm welcome will only make matters worse.
Savannah Guthrie will need support when she returns to work
Former "Today" host Hoda Kotb filled in throughout Savannah Guthrie's absence. And, apparently, folks eager to climb the ladder at the morning show were hoping Kotb's return would be permanent. Guthrie reportedly runs a tight ship, and they preferred Kotb's different approach. Many also hoped a redistribution of power might allow them to rise through the ranks. Despite reports that some folks hope to see Guthrie's absence from "Today" continue, she seemingly has the support of higher-ups. "Today" producers are apparently planning a special "welcome back" episode, including the release of yellow balloons outside the studio to pay homage to Guthrie and her mom. "They want the moment to feel hopeful," a source from NBC told the Daily Mail, calling it, "Something simple that viewers on the plaza and at home will instantly understand."
Having production on her side will be a big help in Savannah's return. In an interview with The Mirror US, PR expert Ryan McCormick explained that her colleagues need to support her through the process. "It takes remarkable strength that Ms. Guthrie intends to return to the Today show," he noted, adding, "I would hope that NBC and her colleagues would give her considerable leeway, as the fate of her mother remains unknown." According to him, "This has to be viewed through the lens of human compassion." So, hopefully, for her sake, the folks at "Today" will welcome Guthrie back with open arms — even if they have mixed feelings.