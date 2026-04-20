Donald Trump's Obsession With Medals Has Reportedly Fixed Its Gaze On The Nation's Top Prize

Other people had harsher words about Donald Trump's apparent desire to award himself the Medal of Honor. "Donald Trump is a black hole of narcissistic need. He wants every award. It doesn't matter to him that he hasn't earned it," one tweeted. And another critic on X had a theory for why he'd do something like this: "naming things after himself, building arches in honor of himself, and awarding himself medals, all because he knows NOBODY would ever do that for him, which is how those honors are always bestowed!"

Trump thinking about potentially giving himself this honor isn't new, though it hasn't lost any of its cringeworthiness with time. It was one of the most embarrassing moments of Trump's State of the Union. During his speech (via YouTube), he seemed to acknowledge why he wouldn't get it: "I was informed I'm not allowed to give it to myself, and I wouldn't know why I'd be taking it. If they ever open up that law..." The week before, during a speech in Georgia, he said that he should get the Medal of Honor for going to Iraq to visit the troops in 2018. He said, "That's a little stretch if I gave myself one. ... Someday I'm going to try."

While Trump seems enamored with the Medal of Honor now, he hasn't always had kind words about it. At an event in 2024 (via ABC News), he said the Presidential Medal of Freedom was better than the Medal of Honor "because everyone [who] gets the Congressional Medal of Honor, they're soldiers. They're either in very bad shape because they've been hit so many times by bullets, or they're dead."