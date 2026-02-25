The Most Embarrassing Moments At Donald Trump's 2026 State Of The Union

The 2026 State of the Union delivered by President Donald Trump may not have been one for the ages, but it certainly seemed to last for ages. Clocking in at just under two hours, it was the longest SOTU speech of all time. Of course, there were also the usual suspects of poorly dressed attendees, not to mention Erika Kirk's awkward moment and an uncomfortable appearance from Barron Trump.

Though that could have been enough embarrassment for the entire evening, that's just not the president's style. Known for his self-indulgent love of attention, Trump did his best to bring all eyes on him — for better or for worse. The desire for the spotlight led to several cringeworthy moments for the president and his followers.

Perhaps proving that politicians who skipped the State of the Union were correct to do so, there were several instances at the SOTU that provided plenty of secondhand embarrassment. From fairly obvious signs of Trump's decline in health to the president's constant need for praise, it was hard to narrow down the most mortifying moments. It's almost as if the current MAGA regime is the embarrassing gift that keeps on giving, except the gift is not only painfully awkward but, as its critics would claim, also destroying the country and creating chaos around the world.