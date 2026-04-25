The Pitt Star Taylor Dearden Has An Ultra-Famous Father In Real Life

Taylor Dearden was in an episode of "Breaking Bad," a show her father happened to be the star of. She appears in just one scene in the Season 3 premiere, "No Más," and is listed in the credits as "Sad Faced Girl." The episode was directed by her dad, but, as Bryan Cranston explained on Vulture's "Good One" podcast, he didn't cast her. As Cranston tells it, when he got the script, he saw that they would need a teenage girl for a small role and instantly thought of his daughter. While she was nervous about auditioning, Dearden agreed to do it, and Cranston told the show's producers that he would leave it to them to decide if she should be cast in the role, making it clear that "she's got to be the best. If she is not the best, we will not hire her, and I'm absolutely fine with that." To Cranston, it would be just as good a lesson for Dearden to lose out on the role and learn what that feels like as it would be to land the part.

Dearden impressed the show's producers, and she got the part. After that, she headed off to college, and, aside from a few short films, didn't take on another professional gig until she graduated. Since then, her career has taken off, and now fans are wondering if Taylor will repay her dad and have him appear on "The Pitt." He wouldn't be the first family member of one of the show's stars to make a cameo; Shawn Hatosy's wife played a role in the second season of "The Pitt," and Fiona Dourif's dad, Brad Dourif, was in the first season.