The Pitt's Dr. Melissa King Is Seriously Stunning In Real Life

Taylor Dearden's break-out role as Dr. Melissa King on the Emmy-winning medical drama "The Pitt" has been a whirlwind — so much so that she can hardly believe it. The young actor from Los Angeles had no idea the show would become such a wild success. As she told Entertainment Tonight on the evening of the Emmy's, "It's so weird for us — at least for me — to know that people are watching it at all. And the fact that it's being received well is everything you could ask for." Some of her shock comes from the fact that her past work wasn't necessarily well-known. Her previous roles on "Sweet/Vicious" and "American Vandal" didn't achieve the same level of interest. "I think most of the stuff I've done, 20 people have seen it," Dearden joked in conversation with Parade.

Because of this, Dearden has tried to enjoy the thrill of starring in a successful television show — an experience that her father – Bryan Cranston from "Breaking Bad" – has already had in spades. Speaking to Gold Derby, Dearden thanked viewers for their dedication to the medical drama. "It's been really incredible. The fan base is amazing. And, we get a lot of feedback from emergency room workers, and it's so special," she said. But the show's success is no accident. Despite the many differences between Dr. Melissa King and Taylor Dearden, the actor has found a way to portray her character to a tee.