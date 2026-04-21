Lori Chavez-DeRemer Is The Latest Trump Cabinet Member To Be Taken Down By Affair Rumors
Lori Chavez-DeRemer has officially resigned from her role as labor secretary. Chavez-Deremer is the third Cabinet member to depart from the Trump administration in the past few weeks. Former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was kicked to the curb last month, followed by Trump's brutal ousting of Attorney General Pam Bondi. And, like Noem, who is rumored to be having an affair with Corey Lewandowski, Chavez-DeRemer's affair allegations are front and center.
On April 20, Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung wrote on X, "Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer will be leaving the Administration to take a position in the private sector." Just like Noem and Bondi, Chavez-DeRemer's former Cabinet role will, at least temporarily, be filled by a man: Deputy Secretary of Labor Keith Sonderling. Chavez-DeRemer's career change follows investigations into numerous complaints against her.
According to documents obtained by the New York Post, Chavez-DeRemer was allegedly "abusing her position" in more ways than one. This includes accusations that she used taxpayer money to fund vacations with family and friends, as well as keeping alcohol in her office for the purpose of drinking on the job. There are also allegations that she is in an extramarital relationship with an employee.
Lori Chavez-DeRemer likely resigned due to the investigation into her conduct
Back in January, Department of Labor Inspector General Anthony D'Esposito began investigating Lori Chavez-DeRemer due to accusations that she was having an affair with Brian Sloan, a member of her security staff. Lori has been married to her husband, anesthesiologist Dr. Shawn DeRemer, for more than three decades, and the couple has two daughters together. When the investigation into her rumored affair began, the White House claimed that the allegations were false. Sloan left his job as a member of Lori's security team back in March in an apparent attempt to avoid the investigation.
In a statement (via Politico), Lori's attorney Nick Oberheiden said: "Secretary Chavez-DeRemer has decided to step down in the best interest of the American people, to ensure the administration's work continues without distraction, and to focus on her family in light of the strain caused by biased allegations. She is proud to have served under President Trump and remains committed to advancing his agenda for American workers."
D'Esposito was set to interview Lori in the near future. Her choice to step down means that this will no longer be necessary. Both her and Sloan's responses to being investigated for their alleged affair were certainly suspicious. And, if the rumors are true, then it's safe to guess that Lori is neither the first nor the last member of this administration to come under fire for inappropriate behavior.