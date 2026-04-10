Who Is Corey Lewandowski? Everything To Know About Kristi Noem's Rumored Lover

There are few political rumors as stubborn as the ones linking Corey Lewandowski and Kristi Noem, and they have not gotten any easier to ignore since the scrutiny tied to Lewandowski's DHS contracting. Lewandowski, after all, has spent most of his adult life in the public eye, and the attention has almost never been the kind a politician would choose. Born on September 18, 1973, in Lowell, Massachusetts, Corey Lewandowski has always had his own political aspirations. He graduated from Lowell Catholic High School in 1991, and studied political science at UMass Lowell.

Decades later, he is still signaling that he wants a job with his name on the door. In an October 2025 text to Politico, Lewandowski said, "Governor is the only job in politics I would ever consider giving up what I am currently doing for." What he has been "currently doing" for the better part of a decade is staying attached to Donald Trump. He ran the 2016 campaign, co-wrote "Let Trump Be Trump," and kept finding a way back into the mix even after splits that usually become permanent in politics. Trump has never hidden why. "I just like him. Corey's a character," Trump told New York Magazine in 2024. However, the scandals Corey Lewandowski has been caught up in keep outshining his goals for the future.