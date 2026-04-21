Barron Trump Is On Everyone's Lips For The Wrong Reasons After Chelsea Clinton's Sporty Move
April 20, 2026, marked a major accomplishment for former first daughter Chelsea Clinton. Strangely, though, this special moment had plenty of netizens talking about the current first son. Chelsea celebrated her completion of the legendary Boston Marathon for the first time, having crossed the finish line with an impressive time of 3 hours and 40 minutes (and 52 seconds). Alongside the praise for Chelsea came some surprising mockery of Barron Trump, with most people speculating that he won't be running a big race anytime soon.
Chelsea Clinton is running marathons while Barron is running crypto and stock scams. https://t.co/cucO2Fhgqs
— Awe Hell Naw (@awe_hell82275) April 20, 2026
Bill and Hillary Clinton waited on Boylston Street to hug their daughter after her monumental marathon moment. Of course, most folks couldn't imagine Donald Trump cheering his kids on at the finish line for any race. Yet, it was still surprising to see just how many people thought of Barron when news about Chelsea's big run hit the internet. "Chelsea Clinton is running marathons while Barron is running crypto and stock scams," wrote one person on X, formerly Twitter. This was far from the only mention of Donald's youngest son at this unlikely time.
Barron Trump may seem anemic but he isn't totally unathletic
Across social media platforms, netizens took Chelsea Clinton's big day as an opportunity to poke fun at Barron Trump. On Facebook, ABC News featured photos of Bill and Hillary Clinton posing with Chelsea after the race, and there was no shortage of jokes about Donald Trump's son. "Wonder if Barron will run in next year's? Congrats Chelsea! I know first hand how difficult that is," someone commented. "All of trumps kids inherited their fathers bone spurs, so they can't run in the Marathon," joked another. Similar comments were littered throughout Runner's World Magazine's Instagram post about Chelsea, with one person commenting, "Fantastic! Don't see Barron doing that!"
"I wonder if Trump kids ever done any exercises," another person wrote. For them and others whose curiosity was piqued about Barron's running abilities, there actually is some evidence in his favor. Donald has unsurprisingly spoken positively about his son's athletic prowess. During a White House press conference last summer, Donald said of the then-19-year-old Barron (per People), "My son is a very good athlete." He called Barron "a good soccer player," though he noted that the rumor-plagued NYU student is "on the tall side for soccer." That's an understatement.
We don't have to take Donald's word for this one. A video of Barron playing soccer made the rounds online in 2024, and he displayed some athletic prowess. So, with some soccer skills under his belt, maybe Barron really could run a marathon one day. Although if netizens' faith in him is any indication of what he can accomplish, then he should leave the running to Chelsea.