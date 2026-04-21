Barron Trump Is On Everyone's Lips For The Wrong Reasons After Chelsea Clinton's Sporty Move

Across social media platforms, netizens took Chelsea Clinton's big day as an opportunity to poke fun at Barron Trump. On Facebook, ABC News featured photos of Bill and Hillary Clinton posing with Chelsea after the race, and there was no shortage of jokes about Donald Trump's son. "Wonder if Barron will run in next year's? Congrats Chelsea! I know first hand how difficult that is," someone commented. "All of trumps kids inherited their fathers bone spurs, so they can't run in the Marathon," joked another. Similar comments were littered throughout Runner's World Magazine's Instagram post about Chelsea, with one person commenting, "Fantastic! Don't see Barron doing that!"

"I wonder if Trump kids ever done any exercises," another person wrote. For them and others whose curiosity was piqued about Barron's running abilities, there actually is some evidence in his favor. Donald has unsurprisingly spoken positively about his son's athletic prowess. During a White House press conference last summer, Donald said of the then-19-year-old Barron (per People), "My son is a very good athlete." He called Barron "a good soccer player," though he noted that the rumor-plagued NYU student is "on the tall side for soccer." That's an understatement.

We don't have to take Donald's word for this one. A video of Barron playing soccer made the rounds online in 2024, and he displayed some athletic prowess. So, with some soccer skills under his belt, maybe Barron really could run a marathon one day. Although if netizens' faith in him is any indication of what he can accomplish, then he should leave the running to Chelsea.