Tragic Details About Chelsea Clinton's Life As A Former First Daughter

Chelsea Clinton has always known what it's like to be the daughter of a prominent father — and the pitfalls that go along with it. Bill Clinton was already the governor of Arkansas when she was born, and even in her early years, Chelsea was subjected to the hatred of those who disagreed with the governor's policies. At school, she endured even more teasing and harassment. In the YouTube clip, she recalled to Variety, "In second grade, a couple of sixth-graders put me in a locker and closed the door because they wanted to see if the state troopers would come. And they thought that was really funny." Other students came to her rescue, but not before Chelsea made a brave choice not to react to the bullies. "I thought, 'Oh, gosh, I can either cry' — which is was what I was doing in the locker — 'or I can get up and kind of, like, screw them with a smile.'"

That resilience has served Chelsea well over the years. "To retaliate with crass language or insult someone personally — I just don't think I'm built that way," she explained to The Guardian. Rather, she addresses the ugliness with sly humor, as she did to Donald Trump Jr. on X (formerly Twitter) in August 2024. The controversial first son reposted a New York Post article suggesting Chelsea would ask Kamala Harris for an ambassadorship if she won the election. Chelsea replied, "Must be the same people who said I would run for Congress, get married years before I actually did, and have an alien sibling." In an ironic twist of fate, Don Jr.'s own ex-fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, was appointed ambassador to Greece by the newly re-elected president.