Melania Trump's 'Be Best' Campaign Sparked A Rare Moment Of Self-Awareness In Donald

Melania Trump has often had a reputation for being a less-than-enthusiastic first lady. Early in Donald Trump's first term, she stayed away from Washington, D.C., until June 2017 to minimize upheaval for their son, Barron Trump. Once she arrived, Melania followed in the footsteps of her predecessors by developing her own signature policy initiative. Just under a year later, Melania's "Be Best" debuted with policies aimed at protecting children both IRL and online. Due to her husband's behavior on social media, people quickly spotted some irony in the component of Melania's program that targeted online bullying. "President Trump's habit of attacking, you know, the intelligence and appearance of his critics on Twitter has been well-established," NPR journalist Sarah McCammon noted in May 2018.

Surprisingly, Donald also made this connection long before "Be Best" became official. An insider told the New York Times in August 2018 that he apparently tried to deter Melania. However, cyberbullying likely felt very personal to her since Barron had already been targeted online at the beginning of his dad's presidency. A month after "Be Best" launched, Melania even got Secret Service involved when a tweet about Barron crossed the line, which may have solidified her belief that her initiative's importance outweighed any hassles.

Unfortunately, Donald was right about the snarkiness potential. "For any other first lady, awkward phrasing aside, 'Be Best' would have been a safe choice," Michael D'Antonio declared in an opinion piece for CNN in January 2019. "The trouble here is that her husband, the bullying and graceless Donald Trump, is very bad for kids."