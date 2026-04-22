Tiger Woods & Vanessa Trump Are Reportedly Cleaning House In Attempt To Salvage His Reputation
President Donald Trump may not have been able to get Tiger Woods out of his humiliating March 2026 DUI arrest, but the pro-golfer's girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, is more than willing to accommodate. Vanessa was pretty clear about where she stood with Woods following his viral police encounter, and she isn't being shy about axing out anybody who may betray the couple. That includes her staff, as exclusive sources told Page Six, "They're paranoid of leaks, and she hates the press."
While they didn't have a big team to begin with, it seems that even the few they had on deck raised some alarm bells. The timeline of Wood's fall from grace extends decades before this most recent DUI, but his involvement with the first family may have put a unique new target on his back. Some users on X were quick to question why their staff hadn't already signed NDAs, while another pointed out, "The irony of leaking to the press that you're firing people for leaking to the press."
While neither Woods nor Vanessa's reps have responded to the story, there still isn't significant evidence to accuse the couple of leaking the news itself. The story also broke on April 21, nearly three weeks after Woods had flown out to a rehab facility in Switzerland. The golfer has already expressed interest in returning to the sport following his recovery, but it's hard to believe that his professional career can survive this most recent scandal.
Tiger Woods' reputation may be ruined beyond repair
Tiger Woods' relationship with Vanessa Trump may have been saved by his glowing (albeit head-scratching) reputation in Palm Beach, but that praise may not extend to fans and organizers within the sport.
An exclusive source told People that Woods "desperately" wanted to get back to golfing, serving as his motivation for sticking to treatment. The insider said, "He knows he needs to beat his issues and also deal with the pain from not only playing golf but also from his regular fitness schedule." However, his motivations may not have landed among fans and spectators. Comments under the People article are brutal. "His ego knows no bounds," wrote one person. "The most self centered man. He still has no conception that he broke the law and could have killed innocent people. I don't care what he 'wants'." Fans of the sport were quick to suggest that the PGA should hold him accountable and offered other scathing insights into his future career prospects, such as, "I think he is done. Not sure if he can physically play a full 18 holes without A LOT of preparation, but what is the point? He won't be competitive again and his reputation [is] forever tarnished."
Despite this, it seems that Woods' wishes may come true, as the source further described to the outlet that he has a lot of people in his corner. "People around him are supporting him, both personally and professionally," they said. "All of this is helping him deal with it enough to get through it." While recovery is inherently self-serving, its impact on those around him shouldn't be discounted.