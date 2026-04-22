Tiger Woods & Vanessa Trump Are Reportedly Cleaning House In Attempt To Salvage His Reputation

Tiger Woods' relationship with Vanessa Trump may have been saved by his glowing (albeit head-scratching) reputation in Palm Beach, but that praise may not extend to fans and organizers within the sport.

An exclusive source told People that Woods "desperately" wanted to get back to golfing, serving as his motivation for sticking to treatment. The insider said, "He knows he needs to beat his issues and also deal with the pain from not only playing golf but also from his regular fitness schedule." However, his motivations may not have landed among fans and spectators. Comments under the People article are brutal. "His ego knows no bounds," wrote one person. "The most self centered man. He still has no conception that he broke the law and could have killed innocent people. I don't care what he 'wants'." Fans of the sport were quick to suggest that the PGA should hold him accountable and offered other scathing insights into his future career prospects, such as, "I think he is done. Not sure if he can physically play a full 18 holes without A LOT of preparation, but what is the point? He won't be competitive again and his reputation [is] forever tarnished."

Despite this, it seems that Woods' wishes may come true, as the source further described to the outlet that he has a lot of people in his corner. "People around him are supporting him, both personally and professionally," they said. "All of this is helping him deal with it enough to get through it." While recovery is inherently self-serving, its impact on those around him shouldn't be discounted.