Tiger Woods' Head-Scratching Palm Beach Reputation Might Be What Saves Vanessa Trump Romance

Just days after Tiger Woods' humiliating DUI arrest, Vanessa Trump finally revealed where she stands with her golfer beau. Vanessa took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of the happy couple, who hard-launched their relationship a year prior after dating quietly for a few months. The model included text that said "love you" with a heart emoji, indicating that despite the bleak picture that's been painted of Vanessa Trump and Tiger Woods' romance lately, she seemingly has no intentions of calling it quits just yet.

For anyone who may be wondering why Donald Trump Jr.'s ex wife is so determined to stand by her controversial partner through his latest scandal, the answer may lie in the Palm Beach social scene. As surprising as it may be, rumor has it that the golfer is actually one of the most coveted men in town. An insider dished to Page Six that Woods' multiple DUIs and other apparent struggles haven't made him any less appealing to eligible bachelorettes in Palm Beach.

The legendary athlete is apparently "still a major catch" in the affluent area. "He's like the hottest bachelor of Palm Beach," the source confirmed. "He's the biggest golfer in the world, and he's a gazillionaire," they elaborated, while also acknowledging, "There aren't that many options." Clearly, Vanessa isn't giving her man up without a fight.