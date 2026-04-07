Tiger Woods' Head-Scratching Palm Beach Reputation Might Be What Saves Vanessa Trump Romance
Just days after Tiger Woods' humiliating DUI arrest, Vanessa Trump finally revealed where she stands with her golfer beau. Vanessa took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of the happy couple, who hard-launched their relationship a year prior after dating quietly for a few months. The model included text that said "love you" with a heart emoji, indicating that despite the bleak picture that's been painted of Vanessa Trump and Tiger Woods' romance lately, she seemingly has no intentions of calling it quits just yet.
For anyone who may be wondering why Donald Trump Jr.'s ex wife is so determined to stand by her controversial partner through his latest scandal, the answer may lie in the Palm Beach social scene. As surprising as it may be, rumor has it that the golfer is actually one of the most coveted men in town. An insider dished to Page Six that Woods' multiple DUIs and other apparent struggles haven't made him any less appealing to eligible bachelorettes in Palm Beach.
The legendary athlete is apparently "still a major catch" in the affluent area. "He's like the hottest bachelor of Palm Beach," the source confirmed. "He's the biggest golfer in the world, and he's a gazillionaire," they elaborated, while also acknowledging, "There aren't that many options." Clearly, Vanessa isn't giving her man up without a fight.
Vanessa Trump isn't likely to let Tiger Woods go any time soon
Vanessa Trump and Donald Trump Jr. were married for 12 years before splitting up in 2018. As a result, it's not exactly surprising that the model would pursue someone wealthy and super famous after marrying into the Trump family. After we all saw Tiger Woods' ego take the wheel in the midst of his DUI arrest, when he made a braggy call to President Donald Trump, it's also safe to assume that he appreciates having a connection to the famous clan. It's still interesting, though, that in Palm Beach — home to Mar-a-Lago — rich, single men are hard to come by. The notion that Woods, with all of his infamous alleged affairs and a history of reckless driving under his belt, is the most coveted suitor in town is odd.
Even if there was no shortage of ladies chasing after a freshly single Woods, it's safe to say that getting dumped would add insult to injury for the golfer during this difficult period. So, it's very lucky for Woods that his reputation for being sought-after may be keeping his relationship intact. Page Six's source even claimed, "Vanessa will never leave him." Luckily for the single ladies of Palm Beach who are in search of a wealthy man, there are tons of rumors that Don Jr. and fiancée Bettina Anderson's relationship will never last. As such, they may be better off waiting for him to get back on the market than chasing Woods.