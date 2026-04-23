What Angel From Euphoria Looks Like In Real Life

While some people may not have recognized Priscilla Delgado from her recent roles, even fewer likely recognized her from the characters she played when she was just a kid. Delgado was just 24 when she landed on "Euphoria," but believe it or not, she'd already been acting for decades. She was only seven years old when she first showed off her acting chops on TV, appearing in an episode of "La Chica de Ayer" in 2009. Her first major part came the following year when she played Lucía Expósito in "Los Protegidos" (or "The Protected") from 2010 to 2012.

Fans of the Spanish-language projects Delgado appeared in as a child probably didn't even realize that she has joined "Euphoria" as the very different Angel. After being a part of the HBO show, though, Delgado is much more likely to get recognized in her future work, and based on her character's popularity, there should be a lot more work coming (so long as she avoids all those feud rumors surrounding the "Euphoria" cast). It seems that Angel has become important to Delgado for more reasons than just that.

"Misunderstood, imperfect, human, wild at heart, adrift... in possession of everything but her own fate," Delgado wrote in a post about her character on Instagram. "Angel, I will carry you with me always," she wrote, noting, "When reading Angel's words, I couldn't help but feel heartbroken, thinking that this could be the story or circumstances of someone out there. To the misunderstood and the lost: I understand you, and I love you." It's clear that fans are loving Angel just like Delgado is.