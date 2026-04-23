What Angel From Euphoria Looks Like In Real Life
When the highly anticipated third season of "Euphoria" finally premiered in April 2026, fans of the HBO series saw the stunning transformations many members of the cast had gone through since season two. Familiar faces were also joined by first-time characters, including new fan-favorite Angel. While plenty of folks have enjoyed seeing her on their screens, they might be surprised to see what she looks like IRL.
A dancer at the Silver Slipper, Angel made a quick impact on the series' third season. With bedazzled but barely-there outfits, slightly smudged makeup, and enviable long, voluminous locks, Angel already has a signature look from the start. When she's not starring alongside Zendaya, though, actor Priscilla Delgado's style isn't always aligned with Angel's aesthetic.
Yes, Delgado can be seen on her Instagram looking like her onscreen counterpart, flaunting her curls and even going pants-less. In other photos, though, the star opts for simpler, sleeker looks. She sometimes rocks slicked back hair and clean girl makeup for an entirely different vibe than what we've been watching onscreen. From her modeling pics to her acting gigs, it's clear that Delgado can rock different looks and transform herself with variety.
You may not recognize Delgado from her recent projects
As a new character on a highly talked-about series like "Euphoria," it's entirely possible that Angel is destined to be Priscilla Delgado's big breakout role. Yet, plenty of people have seen Delgado on their screens before — even if they didn't realize it. In 2023, Netflix subscribers may have seen Delgado as Virginia in "El Club de los Lectores Criminales" (or "Killer Book Club"). Delgado's wardrobe was a bit less bold when she played Virginia than when she transformed into Angel. With straight hair and more pared-down makeup, folks who saw the flick before watching the third season of "Euphoria" may have found themselves asking, "Where do I know her from?"
The year before she played Virginia, Delgado took on the role of Esti González in Amazon Prime Video's very different "A League of Their Own" remake series. Considering the fact that the comedy series was a period piece set in the 1940s, it's no surprise that Delgado was styled very differently than how she looked in "Euphoria." With bold lipstick, softer eye makeup, and girlish pigtails, this character's costuming gave Delgado a nearly unrecognizable look.
She was a child actor long before Euphoria
While some people may not have recognized Priscilla Delgado from her recent roles, even fewer likely recognized her from the characters she played when she was just a kid. Delgado was just 24 when she landed on "Euphoria," but believe it or not, she'd already been acting for decades. She was only seven years old when she first showed off her acting chops on TV, appearing in an episode of "La Chica de Ayer" in 2009. Her first major part came the following year when she played Lucía Expósito in "Los Protegidos" (or "The Protected") from 2010 to 2012.
Fans of the Spanish-language projects Delgado appeared in as a child probably didn't even realize that she has joined "Euphoria" as the very different Angel. After being a part of the HBO show, though, Delgado is much more likely to get recognized in her future work, and based on her character's popularity, there should be a lot more work coming (so long as she avoids all those feud rumors surrounding the "Euphoria" cast). It seems that Angel has become important to Delgado for more reasons than just that.
"Misunderstood, imperfect, human, wild at heart, adrift... in possession of everything but her own fate," Delgado wrote in a post about her character on Instagram. "Angel, I will carry you with me always," she wrote, noting, "When reading Angel's words, I couldn't help but feel heartbroken, thinking that this could be the story or circumstances of someone out there. To the misunderstood and the lost: I understand you, and I love you." It's clear that fans are loving Angel just like Delgado is.