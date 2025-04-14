The following article contains mentions of addiction.

With its striking visuals, ethereal soundtrack, and moving exploration of addiction, mental health, and identity, the hit drama show "Euphoria" has captivated audiences. Although it's only had two seasons so far, with much of the fanbase eagerly awaiting the upcoming third installment, the series is now HBO's second-most watched show, just behind "Game of Thrones." But there's so much more to the untold truth of "Euphoria," and it's all to do with the talented group of actors.

While the series has showcased groundbreaking performances, the cast has come a long way in their careers, in part due to the raw emotion they've manifested from the scripts. Sam Levinson, writer and creator of the show, based much of "Euphoria" on his own experiences. "I just follow the emotion," he said in speaking with the Television Academy in February 2023, which the actors convey authentically on screen. Here's the stunning transformation of the cast of "Euphoria," from their early careers to today.