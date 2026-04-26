Rare Times Anne Hathaway's PDA With Husband Adam Has Been Caught On Camera
Anne Hathaway typically stays poised and professional in public, but sometimes she can't help herself around husband Adam Shulman. "The Devil Wears Prada" star began dating Shulman in 2008 and married him in 2012. Now, Hathaway lives a lavish life at home with Shulman and their two kids, Jonathan, born in 2016, and Jack, born in 2019. Throughout dating, tying the knot, raising children, and continuing her Hollywood career, Hathaway has tried her best to keep her personal life out of the spotlight. However, it's obvious that Hathaway is still completely in love with her husband based on rare pictures of them sharing PDA (public displays of affection).
The "Mother Mary" star praised Schulman in an April 2026 interview with People. "He supports me completely," she told the outlet, adding that he was by her side as she worked on five movies coming out that year. "He and I both know that it's probably never going to happen like this again," she went on. "And the way he stepped up, I mean, in every possible way, he's the most extraordinary person I've ever met." From quick kisses to close embraces, these intimate photos of Hathaway and Shulman prove how their love has endured throughout time.
Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman holding hands in New York City
Anne Hathaway and her husband, Adam Shulman, casually held hands as they walked around New York City in this photo taken on April 19, 2015. They seemed totally comfortable with each other here, with Hathaway looking chic in a black leather jacket, black-and-white pants, and maroon flats, and Shulman dressed casually in a gray sweater and fitted jeans, with a bag slung over his shoulder. They were equally cute and a power couple as they enjoyed their leisurely stroll.
Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman sharing a smooch
Anne Hathaway wasn't shy about sharing a kiss with Adam Shulman at the 19th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 27, 2013. She looked gorgeous in a sleeveless black dress with a mesh neckline as she kissed her husband, dressed in a black suit with matching bowtie. The lovebirds were leaned into each other, eyes closed as they relished the romantic moment together, no matter who was watching (or snapping a photo!).
Adam Shulman kissing Anne Hathaway at her movie premiere
Anne Hathaway looked out-of-this-world gorgeous in a shimmery dress at the "Interstellar" premiere on November 3, 2014. But her radiant glow didn't just come from her outfit — it also came from the kiss Adam Shulman gave her. Her husband, dressed in all black, smiled as he kissed his wife on the cheek, which made her show off her iconic grin as well. This little tidbit into their relationship showed how sweet they are together.
Anne Hathaway pecking Adam Shulman on the cheek
Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman's PDA has not diminished over the years, as evidenced by this picture taken at the 12th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony on April 18, 2026. The snap was taken as Hathaway leaned into kiss Shulman on the cheek, with her eyes closed and her mouth pursed for the smooch. Shulman smiled close to her, clearly at ease with this simple and sweet show of affection. Even their coordinating black outfits reveal how in sync these two are.
Anne Hathaway cuddling with Adam Shulman at the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Anne Hathaway was all smiles as her starry career was honored at a Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on May 9, 2019. She was photographed wrapping her arms around Adam Shulman. She smiled with her eyes closed as she leaned in to cuddle with her husband. He returned the favor, wrapping both arms around his wife's waist and grinning nearly as big as she was. Getting a Hollywood star with your favorite person by your side? What a special day for Hathaway!
Anne Hathaway touching foreheads with Adam Shulman
Sometimes the most subtle displays of affection are the sweetest. After Anne Hathaway won best supporting actress at the 85th Academy Awards on February 24, 2013, for her role in "Les Misérables," she celebrated with her husband, Adam Shulman. At the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, she touched foreheads with Shulman on the red carpet, as they both smiled at each other. He reached around her back, maybe to pull her closer, as she held her Oscar in one hand. This picture-perfect moment deserves to be framed.
Anne Hathaway leaning in to Adam Shulman for a hug
A heartfelt moment between Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman was captured on camera while they walked around New York City on May 18, 2015. The couple looked cozy as they strolled around the West Village, with Hathaway dressed in a sweater, white jeans, and a poncho over her shoulders, and Shulman in a striped white-and-blue shirt with jeans and a navy-blue cardigan. Shulman walked with one arm around his wife, as she leaned her head to rest on his shoulder.