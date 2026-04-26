Rare Times Anne Hathaway's PDA With Husband Adam Has Been Caught On Camera

Anne Hathaway typically stays poised and professional in public, but sometimes she can't help herself around husband Adam Shulman. "The Devil Wears Prada" star began dating Shulman in 2008 and married him in 2012. Now, Hathaway lives a lavish life at home with Shulman and their two kids, Jonathan, born in 2016, and Jack, born in 2019. Throughout dating, tying the knot, raising children, and continuing her Hollywood career, Hathaway has tried her best to keep her personal life out of the spotlight. However, it's obvious that Hathaway is still completely in love with her husband based on rare pictures of them sharing PDA (public displays of affection).

The "Mother Mary" star praised Schulman in an April 2026 interview with People. "He supports me completely," she told the outlet, adding that he was by her side as she worked on five movies coming out that year. "He and I both know that it's probably never going to happen like this again," she went on. "And the way he stepped up, I mean, in every possible way, he's the most extraordinary person I've ever met." From quick kisses to close embraces, these intimate photos of Hathaway and Shulman prove how their love has endured throughout time.