Anne Hathaway Lives An Extremely Lavish Life

Starting her career in Hollywood as a teenager, Anne Hathaway has transformed into one of the most sought-after actors of her generation. She's won prestigious awards, worked alongside multiple icons in films like "The Devil Wears Prada" and "Les Misérables," and starred in movies that have earned billions at the box office collectively (and one on its own). Not unlike other celebs, she's had her share of controversial moments, but through it all, Hathaway has been a mainstay in Hollywood ever since her breakout in the early 2000s. Oh, and she's also gotten super rich.

Being an award-winning and popular actor pays off, and Hathaway has earned an estimated net worth of $80 million throughout her film career. In more recent years, Hathaway has begun producing films and only selecting roles that speak to her, but the result is the same as before — she's making enough money to live an incredible life.

From traveling across the world to wearing some of the most fabulous garments known to man, Anne Hathaway lives an extremely lavish life.