Anne Hathaway Lives An Extremely Lavish Life
Starting her career in Hollywood as a teenager, Anne Hathaway has transformed into one of the most sought-after actors of her generation. She's won prestigious awards, worked alongside multiple icons in films like "The Devil Wears Prada" and "Les Misérables," and starred in movies that have earned billions at the box office collectively (and one on its own). Not unlike other celebs, she's had her share of controversial moments, but through it all, Hathaway has been a mainstay in Hollywood ever since her breakout in the early 2000s. Oh, and she's also gotten super rich.
Being an award-winning and popular actor pays off, and Hathaway has earned an estimated net worth of $80 million throughout her film career. In more recent years, Hathaway has begun producing films and only selecting roles that speak to her, but the result is the same as before — she's making enough money to live an incredible life.
From traveling across the world to wearing some of the most fabulous garments known to man, Anne Hathaway lives an extremely lavish life.
Anne Hathaway owns a stunning home
Tucked away in Southern California is Anne Hathaway's gorgeous cottage-like home that she and her husband, Adam Shulman, have worked to put a stamp on. Hathaway fell in love with the house immediately. "It was the ideal combination of romance and great design. Our initial instinct was that this was going to be a very important place in our lives. I could really see raising a family here," she told Architectural Digest of her home. "This is a place that balances the needs for isolation and community. When I have to concentrate intensely on a project, I can escape from the distractions of the outside world and find inspiration in the glorious mountains and the birds singing in the thicket. There's music inside and out." As it turns out, the home, which boasts a music room, a stunning kitchen, and an expansive outdoor space, was once owned by legendary designer Yves Saint Laurent as well as iconic director Wes Anderson.
Although Hathaway has never publicly disclosed the price of her home herself, it's reasonable to assume it's a multi-million dollar property. And that wouldn't be the only multi-million dollar home the star has owned. In 2017, Hathaway purchased a Connecticut home for nearly $3 million, which she sold the following year. The actor also once owned a swanky penthouse in Manhattan, which she listed for about $3.5 million in 2020.
She takes luxurious getaways
Like most people, Anne Hathaway enjoys taking luxury vacations. Unlike most people, she can actually afford them. Hathaway doesn't advertise her whereabouts on social media much, but she has been spotted in swanky cities around the world and has shared some of her favorite destinations in interviews. In August 2018, Hathaway, her husband, and her son were eyed at the Soho Beach House in Miami, an elite social club with memberships starting at $665 per quarter. Guests can stay at the Soho Beach House without membership, but it does increase the prices of rooms and other amenities.
Hathaway also loves to explore beyond the United States. While she is often traveling for work — filming movies, attending premiers, et cetera — the Oscar winner also enjoys visiting her favorite cities as a tourist. "I love going to Rome," Hathaway said in an interview with Vogue. "As soon as I land, I just feel joy. Any stress that I have or any worries or anything I have that's just been racing around my mind, I just look at the history of the place that you live with while you're there, and I just go, 'Oh, why am I sweating anything?'" Hathaway also named Ethiopia and Kyoto, Japan, as some of her favorite travel destinations.
Anne Hathaway jetsets in luxury from time to time
And just how does Anne Hathaway arrive at these luxurious destinations that she loves? Oftentimes it's by private jet. Though Hathaway doesn't own her own plane, she does charter jets for some trips. For example, the actor chartered a jet to attend Burning Man, according to StyleCaster. This would've set her back at least $1,300 depending on where she was flying from and what other amenities she sprang for.
When Hathaway was newer in her career, her ex-boyfriend, Raffaello Follieri, who later went to prison for several financial crimes, spent roughly $110,000 to fly himself and Hathaway to the Dominican Republic on a private jet to celebrate New Year's Eve at Oscar de la Renta's house. Even when Hathaway isn't spending her own money, she's living the high life.
The actor isn't afraid of flying with those who can't afford a private jet, though. She's been known to fly commercial at times, and she's admitted to one particular in-flight habit. "I ... really love face sheets and eye patches, the whole thing," Hathaway told Vogue when asked her favorite beauty item. "I am the type who does it on a plane. Absolutely. I've scared many a flight attendant," she said.
She sits front row at fashion shows
Anne Hathaway is a rather private celebrity, but when she does emerge into the public space, it's usually for an exclusive event. In recent years, some of her favorite events have been fashion shows. When celebrities attend, they are typically invited by the designers themselves and are given an outfit to wear to the show. The most famous celebrities, like Hathaway, are often seated in the front row.
In February 2024, for example, Hathaway attended the Fall/Winter Versace show at Milan Fashion Week, where she sat front row wearing a red leather dress . Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of Vogue, was at the event, too, and she even asked Hathaway if she was able to breathe in the Versace get-up. "Very easily," Hathaway responded. "I can't turn, but I can breathe," she added. If invited to the swanky event, it's probably worth the trouble to wear a dress that makes movement difficult for a couple hours.
Anne Hathaway wears designer duds
As a popular actor, Anne Hathaway has had the opportunity to be dressed by some of the most prestigious designers in the world. She's worn Valentino, Alexander McQueen, Ralph Lauren, Rodarte — and that just scratches the surface. One of her favorite designers, though, is Versace, and Hathaway serves as a brand ambassador for the Italian design house. "The Versace brand is really about celebrating life, so when I wear it, that's what I connect to. The clothes themselves are so beautifully-made, especially when you get to the atelier level. There's really nothing else to compare it to when you get inside one. You feel enhanced and held at the same time," Hathaway said to Vogue about her love for Versace clothing.
Hathaway has donned Versace on the red carpet many times, and she wore a bespoke gown by the brand for the 2023 Met Gala. Speaking of the dress that was made for Hathaway to meet the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" theme, Donatella Versace told Vogue, "For Anne I wanted to create a gown to celebrate a conversation between Karl and Versace. ... The dress is a tribute to our shared '90s experience — tweed, pearls and camellias mixed with safety pins, slashes, and a corset. Anne looks powerful, feminine, stunning and of course iconic."
Her six-figure engagement ring is massive
Anne Hathaway has been married to actor Adam Shulman since 2012. The two met at the Palm Springs Film Festival in the late 2000s, and it was love at first sight for the Oscar winner. "I knew from the second I met him that he was the love of my life. I also knew that I couldn't have met him at a worse time ... I took my trust out for a ridiculous joyride with him," Hathaway said to Harper's Bazaar of her romance with Shulman.
Said whirlwind romance ended in quite the sparkler for Hathaway. Upon their engagement, Hathaway was given a six-carat Kwiat diamond ring that cost an estimated $150,000. It really is a sight to behold. "Like a fine romance, this setting will embrace the diamond forever and never fade or change color," jewelry expert Michael O'Connor told Us Weekly of the ring's quality.
Anne Hathaway wears luxury beauty products
Given Anne Hathaway's line of work, she's constantly subject to criticism by the masses. But of course, the actor invests in her looks, particularly her skin care regime. One of Hathaway's favorite skin care brands is Shiseido, a luxury line out of Japan, and it's quite pricey. The brand sells both skin care and makeup products, with many of them reaching over $100 each. Luckily for Hathaway, she's an ambassador of the brand.
Prices aside, skin care is an important part of staying healthy for Hathaway, and she's cared about it since she was young. "I worked with an actress in my 20s, and I'd always thought skin care was important, but I observed how she took her makeup off at the end of each day. And it was a layered process. Cleansing her skin was a layered process, and something clicked for me. And I started to treat my skin more delicately with more consideration, more thought. And the result was pretty profound to me," Hathaway told Vogue.
But of all the lavish skin care and beauty products Hathaway uses, one item was singled out as most important — and it's one we probably all take for granted. "I mean you can't go wrong with water. If you have it and it's clean you're very, very lucky, so hydrate," Hathaway told Vogue in a separate interview.
Her award nominations earn her extravagant swag bags
It's not easy to make it as an actor, but those who do are richly rewarded. Yes, they make lots of money from their gigs, but they also get loads of free stuff, especially the good ones. Anne Hathaway is one of the good ones, and the year she won her Oscar, she left the show with more than just her statue.
For years, Oscar nominees have been given wild swag bags worth thousands of dollars. In 2013, Hathaway was nominated (and won) for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for her work in "Les Misérables," and the swag bag she received were numerous items worth around $48,000.
Though Hathaway certainly has nothing to prove when it comes to her acting skills, she does have more to gain by earning another Oscar nomination. The swag bags are only becoming more and more valuable. In 2024, the bags were reportedly worth nearly $180,000, and they contained a vacation package to a ski resort, a grill, a spa visit, and a micro-needling package, among other things. "This is the end of the road for [the nominees]. They finally have a moment to sit down and go through these fun bags and enjoy the spoils of their success," Lash Fary, the founder of the company that supplies the swag bags, said to CNBC.
Anne Hathaway drives swanky cars
If Anne Hathaway didn't want to drive herself, she probably wouldn't have to. She can certainly afford an Uber, and all signs point to her being able to afford a personal driver, too. Nevertheless, Hathaway does often drive herself, and she's got some snazzy vehicles in her garage. One car Hathaway has been spotted getting in and out of is a Porsche 911 Carrera S. These days, that model starts at $131,300.
Hathaway is also a fan of BMWs. In 2014, she was spotted getting in and out of a BMW G37 S, which at the time started at $36,355. That particular BMW model has since been discontinued, but if Hathaway owns the vehicle today and keeps it in good condition, it could potentially increase in value over time. Hathaway has also purchased vehicles for others. In 2013, the actor reportedly bought her husband the BMW i3, a luxury electric car that had to be imported from Germany. At the time, the vehicle started at $42,000 for a brand new model.
She wore a couture wedding dress
It pays to have connections. When Anne Hathaway married her husband, Adam Shulman, in 2012, she did so in a custom Valentino gown. Hathaway met Valentino Garavani when he made a cameo in "The Devil Wears Prada," and the two have been close ever since. Given their close relationship, it only made sense that Hathaway would don one of Valentino's creations for her big day. "Mr. Valentino Garavani designed it especially for Anne and our seamstresses at the couture atelier in Rome made it. Anne is like a daughter to him," a Valentino representative told Brides.com (via Glamour).
The rest of Hathaway and Shulman's wedding was seemingly just as special as the Oscar winner's custom gown. The two wed in Big Sur, California, and it was a fairly intimate affair with just 150 guests. While the cost of Hathaway's wedding dress was likely high, it might not have compared to what the couple spent on flowers. The bride and groom reportedly shelled out $100,000 for arrangements from The Velvet Garden. The reception also featured vegan food and music from the American Social Club, and the entire affair was also reportedly planned by Yifat Oren and Stefanie Cove, the same people who planned Natalie Portman's wedding.
Anne Hathaway loves nice watches
Seemingly every celebrity has one accessory they're partial to, and for Anne Hathaway, it's a watch. "A watch is so much more than an object that gives the time," Hathaway said to Forum. "It can be a consumer good just as easily as it can be a work of art. A jewel on the wrist." She continued, saying, "A watch can be an adornment but also remind you of a particular time in your life. Many of the watches I own were given to me by loved ones, some of whom are no longer with us, hence they are even more precious in my eyes."
As a lover of timepieces, Hathaway has worn some of the most expensive in the world. In 2023, the Oscar winner was spotted wearing the Bvlgari Serpenti Secret Watch, which is made of white gold, diamonds, and sapphires. Though her particular watch doesn't seem to be for sale online, a similar one made with emeralds retails for $248,000. Hathaway has also been known to rock the Panthère de Cartier watch. While this model isn't nearly as expensive as the Bvlgari, the Panthère is still plenty pricy with costs ranging from a few thousand to over $82,000 depending on the model.