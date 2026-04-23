Prince Harry Makes A Royally Composed Dig At Trump & We're Just Waiting On Donald's Rant
In the past, Donald Trump has hinted that Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex live rent-free in his head. And it's safe to say that this will only get worse after Harry's most recent comments. During his speech at the Kyiv Security Forum, Harry made a plea for peace that had Trump written all over it.
On April 23, Harry made an unexpected trip to Ukraine, where he made a speech about the country's war with Russia. During his speech, he spoke about U.S. leadership and its responsibility in the conflict. "This is a moment for American leadership," he said, adding, "A moment for America to show that it can honor its international treaty obligations, not out of charity, but out of its own enduring role in global security and strategic stability" (via People). Harry didn't call Trump out by name, but of course, he was addressing the controversial president. He also offered a message to Russia's President Vladimir Putin. "No nation benefits from the continued loss of life we are witnessing," he said, adding, "Years into this war, with immense losses and limited gains, it is increasingly clear that this path offers no victory, only more loss." Harry made his stance on the conflict clear. And, knowing Trump, it's safe to assume that he'll take offense at a message like this one and may even take to Truth Social to comment on it in the wee hours of the night.
Prince Harry knows war firsthand
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to California in 2020 and have been raising their two young children in the United States ever since. Donald Trump has made multiple reversals on the concept of having Harry deported, and if he takes offense at Harry's suggestions about his foreign policy, he could demand to see the duke sent back to the U.K. in no time. Interestingly and surely not accidentally, Harry made this speech the week before King Charles III plans to head across the pond for his U.S. state visit. While Charles will be on his son's home turf for a few days, he and Harry aren't likely to reunite during the trip.
Harry may have a vested interest in the U.S.'s role in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine because his family calls America home. But, it goes beyond that. Harry spent a decade serving in the British Army. And, as a result, he knows firsthand that war must be stopped. "I am not here as a politician," Harry told the crowd in Kyiv, adding, "I am here as a soldier who understands service, as a humanitarian who has seen the human cost of conflict, and as a friend of Ukraine who believes the world must not grow used to this war or numb to its consequences," per People. Time will tell whether any leaders heed his message, or if they'll just head to Truth Social to complain about it.