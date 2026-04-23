Prince Harry Makes A Royally Composed Dig At Trump & We're Just Waiting On Donald's Rant

In the past, Donald Trump has hinted that Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex live rent-free in his head. And it's safe to say that this will only get worse after Harry's most recent comments. During his speech at the Kyiv Security Forum, Harry made a plea for peace that had Trump written all over it.

On April 23, Harry made an unexpected trip to Ukraine, where he made a speech about the country's war with Russia. During his speech, he spoke about U.S. leadership and its responsibility in the conflict. "This is a moment for American leadership," he said, adding, "A moment for America to show that it can honor its international treaty obligations, not out of charity, but out of its own enduring role in global security and strategic stability" (via People). Harry didn't call Trump out by name, but of course, he was addressing the controversial president. He also offered a message to Russia's President Vladimir Putin. "No nation benefits from the continued loss of life we are witnessing," he said, adding, "Years into this war, with immense losses and limited gains, it is increasingly clear that this path offers no victory, only more loss." Harry made his stance on the conflict clear. And, knowing Trump, it's safe to assume that he'll take offense at a message like this one and may even take to Truth Social to comment on it in the wee hours of the night.