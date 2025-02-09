Donald Trump's Reversal On Prince Harry Deportation Takes Nasty Swipe At Meghan Markle

President Donald Trump has made it clear where he stands in the long feud between Prince William and Prince Harry. He's made a number of slams against the younger royal in the past, telling the Daily Express U.S. Harry "betrayed the Queen" by exiting royal life and airing his grievances publicly. "That's unforgivable," he said. He also has no love for the Duchess of Sussex, who has been more outspoken about her opinion of the president. "Of course Trump is divisive," she told "The Nightly Show With Larry Wilmore" (via Guardian News) before the 2016 elections. Meghan Markle added that Trump is "misogynistic and so vocal about it. ...Trump has made it easy to see that you don't want that kind of world." In response, the then-candidate told The Sun, "I didn't know that she was nasty." William, on the other hand, gets the president's full approval. "I think William is a great young man," he told the New York Post.

One wonders, however, if Trump's allegiances have more to do with his own interests than with the princes themselves. He's naturally drawn to people in power, particularly ones who can further his goals for the country and for his personal ventures. As a nonworking royal, Harry has nothing to offer the president, whereas William is a heartbeat away from the British throne. Trump also enjoys putting on a power display and hanging with those willing to defer to him. This was evident in Trump's body language with Prince William when they met in Paris during the rededication of Notre Dame Cathedral. He shook the prince's hand while turning toward the reporters, and made sure to be the one to let go first. Royal tactfulness is yet another factor: If William has any negative opinions of the re-elected POTUS, he keeps them to himself. Catherine, Princess of Wales, is similarly close-lipped, not unlike First Lady Melania Trump.

As of this writing, the visa case has yet to reach a court ruling. But regardless of the outcome, it looks like Harry and Meghan will be staying in the country where they're free to speak out against the president, whether he likes it or not.