The Worst-Dressed Celebs At The 2026 TIME100 Gala

Some of the biggest celebrities in Hollywood came together at the 2026 TIME100 Gala in New York City on April 23. The glamorous event highlighted the magazine's 100 most influential people of the year, including Kate Hudson, Alan Cumming, Nikki Glaser, and others. Many of the attendees looked glamorous, with stunning makeup looks and gorgeous outfits, but some of the fashion choices fell flat (yes, including the "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" star, above, who usually never misses).

From gowns that made the celebrity's skin seem washed out to outfits that looked frumpy or shapeless, there are many style choices that we didn't love at this red-carpet event. Many of these same celebrities have a history of fabulous fashion wins, so maybe it's time to consider firing their stylists after these looks. Check out the worst-dressed celebrities at the TIME100 Gala below, which may be even worse than the biggest style offenders at the 2025 TIME100 festivities.