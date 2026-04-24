The Worst-Dressed Celebs At The 2026 TIME100 Gala
Some of the biggest celebrities in Hollywood came together at the 2026 TIME100 Gala in New York City on April 23. The glamorous event highlighted the magazine's 100 most influential people of the year, including Kate Hudson, Alan Cumming, Nikki Glaser, and others. Many of the attendees looked glamorous, with stunning makeup looks and gorgeous outfits, but some of the fashion choices fell flat (yes, including the "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" star, above, who usually never misses).
From gowns that made the celebrity's skin seem washed out to outfits that looked frumpy or shapeless, there are many style choices that we didn't love at this red-carpet event. Many of these same celebrities have a history of fabulous fashion wins, so maybe it's time to consider firing their stylists after these looks. Check out the worst-dressed celebrities at the TIME100 Gala below, which may be even worse than the biggest style offenders at the 2025 TIME100 festivities.
Jennie's dress had a strange cutout
K-pop artist Jennie from BLACKPINK wore a Schiaparelli gown at the TIME100 Gala. The form-fitting dress was odd, with a fitted bodice and sheer material over her lower stomach and hips, paired with a tight velvet skirt. From the strangely shaped cups over her breasts to the awkwardly cropped top (and random tiny belt?), this wasn't the best look for Jennie. Her dazzling diamond earrings on the other hand? They stole the show! If only she had just as impressive of a dress to match.
Hilary Duff needed to wear something brighter
Hilary Duff's sheer dress at the TIME100 Gala was from Anna October. The mermaid silhouette was fitted around her hips and flared out from the knees, and a matching sheer cape was draped over her shoulders and upper arms. The fabric of the dress and cape are a slightly more yellow tint than her skin color, making her look washed out. Her dramatic makeup, complete with bronzer, dark eyeshadow, and mauve lipstick, helped counteract this some, but a different colored dress would have been better.
Zoe Saldaña drowned in lace trimming
Zoe Saldaña wore a black, one-shoulder Givenchy dress at the TIME100 Gala, with her hair pulled back in a tight bun. The gown featured silver embroidery that resembled a lacy ribbon draped all around. The design of the dress makes her seem a bit rumpled. The most stunning part of the outfit was the black feather Givenchy heels, which you can see because of the slit up the front of the skirt.
Claire Danes' gaudy dress was distracting
Claire Danes' look at the TIME100 Gala was a total miss. The sleeveless dress featured stripes of black panels and sheer panels, covered with embroidered diamonds. Despite the dazzling details on the gown, the 'fit itself wasn't right for Danes. The dress had cut-off sleeves, and, despite a slightly fitted waist, it seemed shapeless on the red carpet. It's an example of the dress wearing the woman instead of the other way around. It didn't help that her short blonde hair was hanging limply down instead of being styled in a more formal up-do.
Kate Hudson looked like she dressed for the wrong event
Kate Hudson has made some bold style choices over the years; however, her TIME100 Gala outfit didn't quite live up to her previous fashionista standards. The black Khaite dress ended just below the knee, and she paired it with black tights and heels. Other than the plunging neckline, this dour look is more fit for a funeral than a red carpet. Not to mention the unusual built-in cape-sleeves on the dress, which she paired with black leather gloves. This was definitely not one of Hudson's best style moments.
Jess Val Ortiz took underwear-as-outerwear too far
Influencer Jess Val Ortiz dressed like half her outfit was missing at the TIME100 Gala. The white corset top of her dress featured an odd cut-out over the bodice, plus a midi-length white skirt that looked like underwear from "Bridgerton" more than fashion from 2026. She wore her curly brown hair in an updo and paired the look with a diamond necklace. Despite how flattering this dress was, it seems like she ran out of time to find a real gown.
There was no form to Ayan Broomfield's gown
Tennis player Ayan Broomfield traded her tennis skirt for a light gray gown at the TIME100 Gala. The sleeveless dress hung off her frame in a way that looked like she tied a tablecloth behind her back and wore that. She paired this formless dress with black heels, gold bracelets, and a watch around her wrist. Her makeup was stunning, and her hair was parted down the middle and hung down her back. However, she would have stood out more in a gown that was less simple and shapeless.
Isan Elba's red dress was the perfect camouflage
Idris Elba's daughter, Isan Elba, was glowing at the TIME100 Gala with her maroon lipstick and stylish short bob. However, her dress left a lot to be desired. Isan blended in with the TIME100 backdrop with an all-red dress. The long-sleeved gown was cinched at the waist with a built-in belt and gold buckle, which was lose around the legs and covered her shoes. From photos, it was hard to tell where the red hem on the gown ended and the red carpet began.