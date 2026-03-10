Kate Hudson's Style Transformation Has Been A Sight To See

Some nepo babies have been around for so long that it's easy to forget they have famous parents. Kate Hudson is undoubtedly on that list, as she's seamlessly risen from her mom Goldie Hawn and father figure Kurt Russell's celebrated acting careers (Hudson shares a special bond with her mom, but we've noticed some red flags in Hawn and Russell's relationship that are hard to ignore).

The stunning transformation of Hudson begins with a career that has spanned nearly four decades, cementing her as an on-screen chameleon. She has often shared in interviews that neither of her famous parents handed her opportunities in Hollywood. Whether she's making us fall in love with her in rom-coms like "How to Lose A Guy in 10 Days" and "Bride Wars," showing off her dramatic chops in "Almost Famous" and "Song Sung Blue," or being a no-nonsense girl boss in Netflix's series "Running Point," her range hasn't gone unnoticed in the least. She's achieved this success by being herself and embracing multiple passions.

In addition to being a chameleon in her work, Hudson has experimented with her style in front of a massive audience. Most of her looks have been iconic, though she's made some bold fashion choices that could've landed her on worst-dressed lists. However, Hudson's eclectic looks have been interesting to watch, and we're taking a trip through some of the red carpet moments that have solidified her bold style.