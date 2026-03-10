Kate Hudson's Style Transformation Has Been A Sight To See
Some nepo babies have been around for so long that it's easy to forget they have famous parents. Kate Hudson is undoubtedly on that list, as she's seamlessly risen from her mom Goldie Hawn and father figure Kurt Russell's celebrated acting careers (Hudson shares a special bond with her mom, but we've noticed some red flags in Hawn and Russell's relationship that are hard to ignore).
The stunning transformation of Hudson begins with a career that has spanned nearly four decades, cementing her as an on-screen chameleon. She has often shared in interviews that neither of her famous parents handed her opportunities in Hollywood. Whether she's making us fall in love with her in rom-coms like "How to Lose A Guy in 10 Days" and "Bride Wars," showing off her dramatic chops in "Almost Famous" and "Song Sung Blue," or being a no-nonsense girl boss in Netflix's series "Running Point," her range hasn't gone unnoticed in the least. She's achieved this success by being herself and embracing multiple passions.
In addition to being a chameleon in her work, Hudson has experimented with her style in front of a massive audience. Most of her looks have been iconic, though she's made some bold fashion choices that could've landed her on worst-dressed lists. However, Hudson's eclectic looks have been interesting to watch, and we're taking a trip through some of the red carpet moments that have solidified her bold style.
Kate Hudson proved she was a fashion it girl before she was famous
It was clear early on that Kate Hudson had the "it" factor that would inevitably make her a star. Throughout her teenage years in the late 1980s and early 1990s, she was frequently photographed alongside her mother on red carpets, often spotted in the era's stylish outfits. A tucked-in T-shirt over jeans is a look that the then-rising starlet said came from one of her favorite retailers at the time, though it wasn't a style she'd admittedly recreate. "'I'm with my mother Goldie and I'm wearing probably Gap," Hudson told Elle U.K. of the look. "I was very athletic. There was a time when it was all Gap. It was not attractive at all. For me, I mean, looking back, I'm like 'no, not my style.'"
Hudson also experimented with other brands, including Tommy Hilfiger, which was all the rage in the '90s. Another one of Hudson's early stylish moments came when she was spotted with Hawn attending a performance of the Broadway musical "Jelly's Last Jam." In photos of the mother-daughter duo at the event, Hudson walked behind her mom and wore a blazer, a tank top, and jeans for a somewhat business-casual look.
She inherited her mom's stylish looks and used them to her advantage
It was only a matter of time before Kate Hudson pursued a career in acting. Like many Hollywood kids who came before her, she received comparisons between her and Goldie Hawn, from their charming smiles to their beach girl vibes. Their similar features and physiques worked in Hudson's favor, as she had access to her mom's high-fashion closet. One of the "Glass Onion" actor's most memorable stylish nods came directly from Hawn's closet. In February 1997, Hudson acted as her mother's plus-one at the 12th annual American Museum of the Moving Image salute in N.Y.C., where Hawn was being honored.
She opted to make her mother's special night even more of a beautiful memory by wearing the same dress her mom wore to the 45th Annual Academy Awards Governors Ball in 1973. Hudson even matched the messy blonde hair bun that Hawn wore to the event 24 years prior. The "Raising Helen" star has also publicly praised her mom for letting her raid her closet when they joined forces for shoe designer Stuart Weitzman's 2022 campaign. "There's no doubt that I inherited her love for life and all of its experiences big and small," Hudson said in a statement (via E! News). "But, she also passed down her love of fashion and Stuart Weitzman shoes, which made it so much fun to work on this campaign together."
Kate Hudson brought low-rise to the red carpet to lead in the Y2K era
By the late 1990s, Kate Hudson was steadily building a career that stood on its own and out of her famous parents' limelight. At the end of the millennium, she quickly proved she had a natural talent and charisma for her family's business and had booked a few roles on her own. She took on roles in smaller-budget films such as "Desert Blue," "200 Cigarettes," and "About Adam." Those roles put the starlet on Hollywood's radar, and Hudson knew she had to dress to impress. Even in the early stages of her career, she seemingly understood that being a trendsetter could make her as memorable as her acting chops.
As Hudson's resume grew, so did her presence on the red carpet. She developed a style that made onlookers turn heads and established herself as a fashion muse. One of Hudson's early red carpet looks on her way to superstardom showed that she's also a style trendsetter. Before the rise of low-rise in the early 2000s, she kicked off the trend at the 1999 MTV Movie Awards. Hudson rocked an all-white and lace tank top and skirt set. The matching skirt set showed off the then-20-year-old's abs in a tasteful yet sultry way. The look was also timeless; Hudson would still look amazing if she recreated it today as a mother of three.
The actor served movie-star chicness at her first major movie premiere
Kate Hudson proved to have arrived in 2000 with a role that cemented her trajectory in Hollywood. Her breakout role came that year, when she starred in the rock-and-roll, semi-autobiographical film "Almost Famous." In the film, which included her appearing on the renowned movie cover as her character Penny Lane, Hudson channeled a 1970s muse and groupie for a somewhat fictitious rock band. The role allowed her to embrace the bohemian glamour of the 1970s, blending confidence, innocence, and heartbreak in a performance that quickly earned her critical acclaim. Care to see what the cast of "Almost Famous" looks like today?
Though Lane wasn't a real person and seemed to be representative of the groupie culture of the time, her style choices, such as her renowned fur coat, are part of cinematic fashion history. Off-screen, "Almost Famous" helped put Hudson on the map as both an actor and a fashion muse in her own right. She showed she was the one to watch in the fashion world when she attended the red carpet premiere for "Almost Famous" in 2000, proving her personal style could carry the same weight as her character's. During the event, Hudson dazzled in a burgundy short dress with a plunging cowl neckline and sequins throughout. The look showed her transformation from an aspiring actor in her famous parents' shadows to a bona fide movie star. Her then-boyfriend, Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson, supported her at the premiere of the film.
Her early 2000s looks were often boho chic
While Kate Hudson hiked up the glam for her "Almost Famous" red carpet debut, she wasn't entirely ready to let go of the film that made her a star. Once "Almost Famous" premiered on September 13, 2000, she swept the awards season the following year, earning nominations at the BAFTAs, the Actor Awards (formerly the SAG Awards), and an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. Though Hudson did not win those awards, she earned a Golden Globe and a Critics' Choice Award for her work in the film.
With so many accolades tied to her first major role, it makes sense that she embodied her character a little longer after director Cameron Crowe yelled, "cut." In 2001, while attending the BAFTAs, Hudson paid homage to Lane by giving her iconic coat a chic makeover. The coat included Lane's signature fur, but with a blinged-out twist. Hudson's coat was also decked out in bright-colored sequins, making the look undoubtedly boho-chic. The look was something she seemed to be a fan of, as she would continue embracing her inner boho baddie in the years to come.
Kate Hudson's pregnancy style was a moment that can't go unnoticed
Kate Hudson came up in the entertainment and film industry at a time when actresses rarely disclosed their personal lives, which, in some cases, included pregnancies. However, when the time came for her to become a mother, she publicly flaunted her pregnancy with her and Chris Robinson's son, Ryder Russell. Ryder was born during Hudson and Robinson's seven-year marriage from 2000 to 2007. During her pregnancy, Hudson intentionally wore outfits on the red carpet that showed off her bare, pregnant belly. Some of the iconic style choices she made at the time were her dazzling, embellished two-piece top and skirt set, which allowed her adorable bump to peek through.
Hudson's pregnancy style was ahead of its time, as other A-list moms such as Rihanna and Adriana Lima would soon rock their own bare-bellied looks. However, while reflecting on her style choice with Elle U.K. in 2022, she remembered how controversial her pregnancy style was in the early 2000s. "I remember when I wore my belly out it was like 'huh', and I was like 'it's not that big of a...it's just my belly,' Hudson recalled. "But I wore my belly out and it caused quite a bit of a stir."
Her early 2010s era was all about the glam
Kate Hudson continued playing with her style as her career evolved. In the 2010s, she was recently divorced from Chris Robinson and had entered a relationship with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy, with whom she shares her second child, Bingham. While in her divorce era, Hudson dropped the boho look and added more high-fashion designers to her red carpet moments. She styled herself in many of her iconic looks during that era, including a glamorous white dress she wore to the 2010 Actors Awards.
At the event, she pulled her hair into a low bun with a small hump, which was all the rage in the 2010s. However, many fashion onlookers were focused on the dress' details, including its formal front and sexy back. Hudson turned heads at the event as she showed off her toned back in the stunning gown. The look showed she could pretty much conquer any style she was in the mood for.
Kate Hudson was on point when she flaunted her abs on the red carpet in 2016
Kate Hudson's style, much like the rest of her looks, has only gotten better with age. In 2016, she was entering her 40s and looked as if no time had passed. The yet-to-be "Running Point" star showed that her abs were still very much intact as she attended the 73rd annual Golden Globe Awards in 2016. While presenting an award with Kurt Russell, Hudson wore a coral, strapless, sequined crop top with a matching long skirt and accessorized with a coral choker. Though there's nothing wrong with aging, her red-carpet look made her appear incredibly youthful.
The sultry look showed off Hudson's toned body, which she credited to her decision to focus on an alkaline diet. In an interview with People, she shared how prioritizing clean eating helped her look and feel her best. "I live by a rulebook of eating alkaline – no meat, no dairy, no gluten, I try to stay away from sugar – but I'll cheat when I want to since I'm a bit of a foodie," Hudson explained of her eating habits. "I try not to make it not so much about dieting, but rather everything in moderation."
She continued pushing style and beauty boundaries in 2018
Kate Hudson's ability to successfully play with her style continued in the late 2010s. After years of making us fall in love with her blonde curls, she showed that there was more transformation in store for her in her late 30s. In 2018, Hudson made a significant change to her hair when she shaved her head and rocked a brunette buzz cut for a role in Sia's film project, "Sister." You might want to check out Sia's real-life tragic story.
While she initially changed her hairstyle for the love of the arts, according to Us Weekly, while appearing on the "Lorraine Show" in March 2018, the actor said she fell in love with her new look and eventually kept it going for longer than her fans expected. "My boyfriend [Hudson and now-fiancé Danny Fujikawa have a bit of an age gap] used to rub my head and it would put me right to sleep," Hudson recalled. "I'll never forget that sensation of just falling asleep to him rubbing my head. I'd never felt anything like that before (via Refinery29)." Though she eventually returned to her signature curls, she had fun playing with her shorter hair, gracing the red carpet with an ombré and blonde pixie cut throughout the late 2010s.
Kate Hudson took us back to her boho roots with her 2019 clothing line
While Kate Hudson continued keeping fans guessing about her latest fashion choices, she traveled back in time to the aesthetic that made many moviegoers fall in love with her in "Almost Famous." She returned to her golden locks as she introduced a boho-style and eco-friendly clothing line, Happy X Nature, in 2019.
The sustainable fashion line came from Hudson's willingness to create something that, according to a statement to Harper's Bazaar, felt true to her after years of partnering with other clothing brands such as Fabletics. The outfits, which included floral dresses, boot-cut denim, and flowy tops, were something Hudson said she hoped would inspire other brands to embrace sustainable fashion, highlighting how important it had become to her style transformation. "I just hope this becomes so successful that every brand starts rethinking the way they do things. It feels like a responsibility in fashion now," she said.
She proudly flaunted a selfie looking like her mother in 2025
Throughout her style transformation, Kate Hudson has often utilized nostalgia for some of her iconic looks. In 2025, she continued the tradition by paying homage to her mom Goldie Hawn. The mother-daughter actors have gained attention for their lookalike qualities, from their matching blue eyes and blonde tresses to their huge smiles. Although some women don't always enjoy looking like their mothers, the resemblance is something Hudson seems to be proud of. The actor strikingly resembled her mother when she posted a look of herself starring in her Oscar-nominated film, "Song Sung Blue," wearing a hairstyle reminiscent of her mom's from the 1980s.
While Hudson looked like Hawn's twin in the biopic she starred in alongside Hugh Jackman, she was actually channeling Claire "Thunder" Sardina, one-half of the Neil Diamond tribute cover band, Thunder & Lightning. The role earned Hudson her second Oscar nomination, plus significant praise from her Oscar-winning mother. "It was like one of those moments where we thought, 'What have we just seen?' And it was such [an] extraordinary surprise," Hawn said of the film during her and Hudson's Q&A interview in January 2026 (via People).
The Oscar nominee has leaned into nostalgia in the 2020s
Kate Hudson further kicked up the nostalgia during her press run for "Song Sung Blue." The film seemingly inspired her hair choices, as she was seen at the 2025 Gotham Awards wearing a slicked-back hairdo with loose curls at the end. She also paired the look with stunning earrings and a silver fur coat for the star-studded event.
The hairstyle appeared to be a play on the '80s nostalgia of the film and another nod to Hudson's fearless style choices. Her dress also took us back to her "How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days" era. The silky silver dress showed she was ready for another glamorous awards season. Hudson also proved she's not following any style rules, as she went braless under the thin fabric. The nostalgic look was both regal and daring, and was also very Andie-Anderson chic.