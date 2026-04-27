Miranda Lambert Had A True Rags To Riches Childhood And Her Family Home Proves It
Renowned country singer Miranda Lambert may be a highly successful musician, but the road she took to get to where she is now wasn't easy. While the Grammy-winning artist may live in the limelight as an adult, one detail many people didn't realize about Lambert is that she grew up impoverished in her early days. For a period of time before the age of 14, the "Wranglers" singer grew up without a proper home. While a guest on "In the Spotlight With Robin Roberts," Lambert revealed that her parents, private investigators who ran a private business, had trouble making ends meet, and during Lambert's pre-teen years, the family found themselves homeless.
While speaking with Roberts, Lambert matter-of-factly stated the harsh realities of her early childhood. "We were homeless," the acclaimed singer bluntly said. "It sounds weird to say it now because we're so blessed." The award-winning musician and her family crashed with relatives for months at a time. Eventually, the family would purchase a home in Lindale, Texas, that would stay close to Lambert's heart during her stunning transformation from homeless youth to a country superstar.
When Lambert was just 21, her success as a musician gave her the stability to be able to purchase a beautiful pink house on the same property as her childhood home. Lambert's parents reportedly own the larger house where Lambert grew up and the compound where both houses sit.
The legacy of Lambert's childhood home
Miranda Lambert had a real-life tragic story in her early days, but things started to look up when Lambert's family made a special deal on a home that was going to be knocked down. The "Mama's Broken Heart" singer's parents arranged to fix up the home themselves, under the condition that they could live there.
Lambert's childhood compound is now listed for sale for almost $1.6 million. Real estate agent Lee Trowbridge, who is partly in charge of selling the home Lambert grew up in, discussed how the Lamberts helped people in need by inviting them to their home. "During their time living there, the property was a home to many, including those who needed a helping hand, or a place to land," Trowbridge said (via Mansion Global). The Lamberts, a family once in need themselves, were able to turn things around and provide for others who faced situations similar to their own at one time.
In 2009, Lambert released the song "The House That Built Me," which became one of the country music star's biggest hits. This particular song, written by Tom Douglas and Allen Shamblin, was originally written for Lambert's equally famous ex-husband, Blake Shelton, but was reportedly given to Lambert instead because it reminded her of her childhood home. While speaking with "Today" about how the song came into her orbit, Lambert said, "I mean, I just started bawling from the second I heard it. [Shelton] was like, 'If you have a reaction to this song like that, then you need to cut it.'"