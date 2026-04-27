Miranda Lambert Had A True Rags To Riches Childhood And Her Family Home Proves It

Renowned country singer Miranda Lambert may be a highly successful musician, but the road she took to get to where she is now wasn't easy. While the Grammy-winning artist may live in the limelight as an adult, one detail many people didn't realize about Lambert is that she grew up impoverished in her early days. For a period of time before the age of 14, the "Wranglers" singer grew up without a proper home. While a guest on "In the Spotlight With Robin Roberts," Lambert revealed that her parents, private investigators who ran a private business, had trouble making ends meet, and during Lambert's pre-teen years, the family found themselves homeless.

While speaking with Roberts, Lambert matter-of-factly stated the harsh realities of her early childhood. "We were homeless," the acclaimed singer bluntly said. "It sounds weird to say it now because we're so blessed." The award-winning musician and her family crashed with relatives for months at a time. Eventually, the family would purchase a home in Lindale, Texas, that would stay close to Lambert's heart during her stunning transformation from homeless youth to a country superstar.

When Lambert was just 21, her success as a musician gave her the stability to be able to purchase a beautiful pink house on the same property as her childhood home. Lambert's parents reportedly own the larger house where Lambert grew up and the compound where both houses sit.