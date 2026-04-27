Then & Now Pics Of The Devil Wears Prada Cast Highlight How Red Carpet Fashion Has Changed
Sequels to iconic films like 2026's "The Devil Wears Prada 2" can be hit or miss. But red carpet styles have undeniably upgraded and improved in the two decades since Anne Hathaway first graced the screen in her breakout role as Andy Sachs. Side-by-side photos of the cast in 2006 and 2026 prove it.
In 2026, Hathaway wore a dress in the same deep shade of red that she did at the first premiere, but her garment got an upgrade. The "Mother Mary" star's 2006 dress was long, shapeless, and a little bit frumpy. It had a deep scoop neck that might've been daring at the time, but otherwise seemed like it could've been at a secondhand shop gathering dust. By contrast, her 2026 dress featured a structured corset bodice and a sculpted tea-length skirt. Hathaway's co-star Meryl Streep also leveled up her look in 2026, swapping a white blouse and skirt that belonged in a business meeting for a riveting red cape gown with a tented silhouette. Black gloves and sunglasses elevated the drama.
"The Devil Wears Prada" cast then (2006) vs now (2026) pic.twitter.com/hcelCESR0j
— Variety (@Variety) April 21, 2026
Similarly, Emily Blunt ditched her bland strapless purple dress for a statement beige gown with a layered tulle skirt and a structured bodice featuring a large flower design on the front. Stanley Tucci demonstrated how men's fashion evolved. He wore a gray tie and matching suit in 2006. In 2026, he appeared to have chosen the same tie color, but contrasted it with a black suit. Tucci added pizzazz with black sunglasses.
The internet is torn about the evolution of red carpet fashion
No one can deny how much fashion has transformed in the 20 years since "The Devil Wears Prada" red carpet in 2006, especially when looking at cast photos from the first premiere next to cast photos at the 2026 "The Devil Wears Prada 2" premiere. Modern fashion is more sophisticated, expensive, and exclusive. But, the internet is divided about whether the evolution is a positive or negative development.
Someone on X pointed out the drastic change by sharing an article with the caption, "Red carpet looks have changed so much." One user replied: "Thank god because the 2006 outfits give wedding guest attire." "Let's all be grateful, I'm glad movie star serve looks again like they did in the 50s-90s. The early 2000s were rough for fashion besides specific Y2K trends," someone else said. "They went from red carpet to RED carpet, the sequel is already winning," another person quipped.
Other people in the thread didn't appreciate the cast's transformation. "It's so ridiculous. It's almost like a carnival," one person replied. Another laid out the fashion situation plainly: "2006 gives fashion editors dressing up for a party (in that era), while 2026 is just full couture. I love both." People chatted in the thread about everything from the E! show "Fashion Police" to mainstream drag culture to Lady Gaga being the catalyst for fashion in Hollywood going from office party chic to circus high couture.