Then & Now Pics Of The Devil Wears Prada Cast Highlight How Red Carpet Fashion Has Changed

Sequels to iconic films like 2026's "The Devil Wears Prada 2" can be hit or miss. But red carpet styles have undeniably upgraded and improved in the two decades since Anne Hathaway first graced the screen in her breakout role as Andy Sachs. Side-by-side photos of the cast in 2006 and 2026 prove it.

In 2026, Hathaway wore a dress in the same deep shade of red that she did at the first premiere, but her garment got an upgrade. The "Mother Mary" star's 2006 dress was long, shapeless, and a little bit frumpy. It had a deep scoop neck that might've been daring at the time, but otherwise seemed like it could've been at a secondhand shop gathering dust. By contrast, her 2026 dress featured a structured corset bodice and a sculpted tea-length skirt. Hathaway's co-star Meryl Streep also leveled up her look in 2026, swapping a white blouse and skirt that belonged in a business meeting for a riveting red cape gown with a tented silhouette. Black gloves and sunglasses elevated the drama.

"The Devil Wears Prada" cast then (2006) vs now (2026) pic.twitter.com/hcelCESR0j — Variety (@Variety) April 21, 2026

Similarly, Emily Blunt ditched her bland strapless purple dress for a statement beige gown with a layered tulle skirt and a structured bodice featuring a large flower design on the front. Stanley Tucci demonstrated how men's fashion evolved. He wore a gray tie and matching suit in 2006. In 2026, he appeared to have chosen the same tie color, but contrasted it with a black suit. Tucci added pizzazz with black sunglasses.