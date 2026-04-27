Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Are Reportedly Closer To Divorce Than Ever

Everyone can surely agree an ultimatum like the one Jessica Biel reportedly gave Justin Timberlake does not bode well for their marriage. Interestingly, though, this is far from the first message Biel has sent her pop star husband. Biel reportedly included a clause in the couple's prenup that ensured she would get $500,000 if Timberlake cheated on her. This definitely indicates that trouble in paradise is nothing new for the couple. "When he proposed to Jessica she basically told him to settle down or she was out. She's not afraid to give him an ultimatum, but I don't see her leaving him anytime soon," another source told the Daily Mail.

According to the insider, despite the couple's closeness, when they aren't together, Timberlake often seems to disappear, leaving Biel unclear about where he is. And it's safe to guess that when he's MIA, he's often out partying. "Justin is the kind of guy that when he's out, has always had a drink in his hand," the source explained. It's easy to understand why this would push Biel to her limit — especially since the pair has two young sons together. Even so, insiders seem to disagree about whether Timberlake's behavior will really result in repercussions from Biel. "She will always stand by him and their relationship," the second source explained, noting, "She kind of turns a cheek to everything."