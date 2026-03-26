Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Insiders Paint A Bleak Picture Of Their Marriage
When the mighty fall, they fall hard — and global pop star Justin Timberlake is no exception. The tragic, real-life story about the former *NSYNC singer is riddled with hardship, but despite reported marital strain between him and "7th Heaven" actor Jessica Biel, Timberlake might not be ready to say "Bye Bye Bye" just yet.
There have been glaring signs that Timberlake and Biel's marriage is done and dusted, and insiders have claimed there's more trouble in paradise than the "SexyBack" singer would like to admit. A source told Daily Mail in March 2026, that, "If they ever were to break up and get divorced, it would not be on his watch. It will be because Jessica wants it." Biel's reported reaction to her husband's leaked DWI police footage from 2024 didn't help the divorce rumors. That, on top of other troubles such as his Lyme disease diagnosis and revelations regarding his past relationship with Britney Spears, supposedly "pushed [Biel] to the edge."
Despite the clear efforts to try to repair and support each other through these difficult times, insiders painted a bleak picture of where their relationship currently stands. One described how, "He never wants to lose her, and he'd rather be in a miserable relationship with her with the chance of making it great again over divorce." Any long-term partnership is bound to have its ups and downs, but Timberlake's career and personal life have seemingly been on a steady decline over the last few years.
Jessica Biel might have outgrown her relationship with Justin Timberlake
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's relationship prior to getting married was already filled with friction, as the pair briefly split in 2011 before tying the knot in October 2012. Despite their rough start, Timberlake's solo career was about to see new heights, with hits such as "Mirrors" and "Suit & Tie" dominating the charts in 2013. However, the singer's career in the 2020s has seen a substantial decline, made all the more obvious by Biel's consistent success.
One insider described to Daily Mail how, "His last tour was a near disaster, and his acting career has waned, while Jessica is working on one project after another as an actress and producer." It's very possible that the trajectory of their careers could be contributing to the friction, as aside from trying to maintain their family life, Biel has also been busy with consistent work in Hollywood. After the footage of his 2024 DWI arrest leaked in March 2026, having to publicly rehash the incident could be Biel's last straw.
However, despite reportedly being in a dreary phase, Biel has publicly shared love for her beau. In a 2025 interview with InStyle, Biel mentioned the women she's closest to in life. Referring to Timberlake, she joked, "I would also consider my husband one of my chosen sisters." She added, with full sincerity, "He's also my best friend." Elsewhere in the interview, she discussed quality time with Timberlake and their two sons: "These moments at this time feel kind of priceless." Rough patches are natural, but sticking to their vows in the midst of public scrutiny will undoubtedly prove to be a major test.