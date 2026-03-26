Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Insiders Paint A Bleak Picture Of Their Marriage

When the mighty fall, they fall hard — and global pop star Justin Timberlake is no exception. The tragic, real-life story about the former *NSYNC singer is riddled with hardship, but despite reported marital strain between him and "7th Heaven" actor Jessica Biel, Timberlake might not be ready to say "Bye Bye Bye" just yet.

There have been glaring signs that Timberlake and Biel's marriage is done and dusted, and insiders have claimed there's more trouble in paradise than the "SexyBack" singer would like to admit. A source told Daily Mail in March 2026, that, "If they ever were to break up and get divorced, it would not be on his watch. It will be because Jessica wants it." Biel's reported reaction to her husband's leaked DWI police footage from 2024 didn't help the divorce rumors. That, on top of other troubles such as his Lyme disease diagnosis and revelations regarding his past relationship with Britney Spears, supposedly "pushed [Biel] to the edge."

Despite the clear efforts to try to repair and support each other through these difficult times, insiders painted a bleak picture of where their relationship currently stands. One described how, "He never wants to lose her, and he'd rather be in a miserable relationship with her with the chance of making it great again over divorce." Any long-term partnership is bound to have its ups and downs, but Timberlake's career and personal life have seemingly been on a steady decline over the last few years.