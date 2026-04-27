Lori Loughlin's Bold Bob Haircut Did Nothing To Distract From Her New Face
Lori Loughlin has been working to bounce back from the college admissions scandal that broke back in 2019. Loughlin and her now-estranged husband Mossimo Giannulli pleaded guilty to fraud, and Loughlin served two months in prison. But fast forward to 2026, and Loughlin has been back on TV, including a reprisal of her role as Abigail Stanton on Hallmark's "When Calls the Heart" for Season 14. She's also been showing up at red carpet events, like the Opening Gala for The David Geffen Galleries at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA). She was looking great in her sparkly silver dress, and she was rocking a new bob haircut complete with bangs. But if Loughlin thought her new haircut might be the only thing people would be talking about, she was wrong. Netizens certainly think she may have also had some work done to her face.
In comments on an Instagram post about Loughlin's look for the gala, one person said, "She's unrecognizable ... how sad!" They weren't alone. Someone else posted, "looks nothing like her." And a number of people thought she looked like Paula Abdul. Aging as a woman in general, much less in Hollywood, can be hard. One theory about her new look is that it's a "revenge" move: Loughlin has been separated from her husband Mossimo Giannulli since late 2025, so maybe she decided it was time for an aesthetic refresh.
Lori Loughlin is stepping out at events with her daughters and fueling plastic surgery rumors
This isn't the first event of the year that has sparked speculation over Lori Loughlin's possibly tuned-up face. In March, makeup artist Lyndsay Zavitz shared a photo of Loughlin on Instagram as she was prepping to go to the Women's Cancer Research Fund's Unforgettable Evening 2026 gala. Loughlin still had her shoulder length hair in this photo, but has a noticeably smooth face that you wouldn't necessarily expect with a woman in her early 60s.
One commenter wrote, "She looks good but she doesn't look like the same person." And another person just wasn't buying it, commenting: "that can't be her. It looks like a different person. It's a completely different face."
Beyond being the debut of a new look for Loughlin, these events marked a milestone for Loughlin's family. Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Rose Giannulli both joined Loughlin at the Women's Cancer Research Fund gala, that was the first time the three of them had been at an event together since 2019. And Olivia Jade accompanied her mother to the LACMA gala. Seeing them together, it's clear that both daughters have grown up to look a lot like Loughlin, or at least what she looked like when we knew her as Aunt Becky on "Full House."