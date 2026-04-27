Lori Loughlin's Bold Bob Haircut Did Nothing To Distract From Her New Face

Lori Loughlin has been working to bounce back from the college admissions scandal that broke back in 2019. Loughlin and her now-estranged husband Mossimo Giannulli pleaded guilty to fraud, and Loughlin served two months in prison. But fast forward to 2026, and Loughlin has been back on TV, including a reprisal of her role as Abigail Stanton on Hallmark's "When Calls the Heart" for Season 14. She's also been showing up at red carpet events, like the Opening Gala for The David Geffen Galleries at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA). She was looking great in her sparkly silver dress, and she was rocking a new bob haircut complete with bangs. But if Loughlin thought her new haircut might be the only thing people would be talking about, she was wrong. Netizens certainly think she may have also had some work done to her face.

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In comments on an Instagram post about Loughlin's look for the gala, one person said, "She's unrecognizable ... how sad!" They weren't alone. Someone else posted, "looks nothing like her." And a number of people thought she looked like Paula Abdul. Aging as a woman in general, much less in Hollywood, can be hard. One theory about her new look is that it's a "revenge" move: Loughlin has been separated from her husband Mossimo Giannulli since late 2025, so maybe she decided it was time for an aesthetic refresh.