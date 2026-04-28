Marsali From Outlander Looks So Different In Real Life

A longtime phenomenon on the page, "Outlander" gained an even larger audience when the time-travel book series was adapted for TV beginning in 2014. In addition to the show's stunning use of Scotland's beautiful scenery and historic landmarks, "Outlander" also boasts a gorgeous cast. For five of the show's eight seasons, Lauren Lyle played Marsali MacKimmie Fraser. Since Lyle's character lived during the second half of the 1700s, it's not surprising that the actor's IRL look is a significant departure from her onscreen appearance.

In March 2026, when Lyle hit the red carpet in honor of the series' final season, she looked like a vision of early 20th century Hollywood glamour. Lyle rocked a black, floor-length mermaid gown and wore her hair in a stylish bob, with gentle waves that reached just below her chin.

In contrast, on "Outlander," Lyle typically sports a hat or bonnet covering her blonde locks. In some scenes, she occasionally ditches the updo and lets her long wavy strands flow down over her shoulders. Although it might not be her typical style outside of work, Lyle's proven that she's willing to go to great lengths to fit the aesthetic of the show's historic time period. "I'm normally first in hair and makeup as I've got so much hair and we don't use a wig for me," Lyle divulged to Outlander Homepage back in 2018.