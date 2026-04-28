Marsali From Outlander Looks So Different In Real Life
A longtime phenomenon on the page, "Outlander" gained an even larger audience when the time-travel book series was adapted for TV beginning in 2014. In addition to the show's stunning use of Scotland's beautiful scenery and historic landmarks, "Outlander" also boasts a gorgeous cast. For five of the show's eight seasons, Lauren Lyle played Marsali MacKimmie Fraser. Since Lyle's character lived during the second half of the 1700s, it's not surprising that the actor's IRL look is a significant departure from her onscreen appearance.
In March 2026, when Lyle hit the red carpet in honor of the series' final season, she looked like a vision of early 20th century Hollywood glamour. Lyle rocked a black, floor-length mermaid gown and wore her hair in a stylish bob, with gentle waves that reached just below her chin.
In contrast, on "Outlander," Lyle typically sports a hat or bonnet covering her blonde locks. In some scenes, she occasionally ditches the updo and lets her long wavy strands flow down over her shoulders. Although it might not be her typical style outside of work, Lyle's proven that she's willing to go to great lengths to fit the aesthetic of the show's historic time period. "I'm normally first in hair and makeup as I've got so much hair and we don't use a wig for me," Lyle divulged to Outlander Homepage back in 2018.
Lyle and Marsali have some common ground, too
Similar to "Outlander" star Caitríona Balfe's stunning transformation from a girl in the rural village of Tydavnetto to Hollywood fame, Lauren Lyle's role on the show proved to be a major turning point in her career, too. "When I landed 'Outlander', I also landed a BBC Drama called 'Broken' within the same three weeks," Lyle explained to the aforementioned Outlander Homepage. "It all kicked off from there!"
Even so, as much as she appreciated the visibility she got from starring in this historical fantasy, Lyle savored acting opportunities that had her looking very different from Marsali. Besides being free from the complicated 18th century coiffures, Lyle relished contemporary fashions. "It was amazing to wear a pair of jeans and no corset this time," she gushed to Nuit Magazine.
However, even though Lyle's gotten glammed up for red carpets and magazine articles, the actor's off-camera look is pretty minimal and similar to Marsali's natural beauty. Lyle has noted that her makeup-free look was the result of a gradual evolution. "I've become really into not wearing any makeup all the time and being confident that my face is beautiful," Lyle explained to The Italian Rêve in September 2025.
Appearances aside, one crucial difference between Lyle and Marsali is their choice of romantic partners. For a time, Lyle was rumored to be dating César Domboy, who played her husband in "Outlander." However, life wasn't imitating art. Instead, Domboy and Lyle's deep platonic connection was the source of their onscreen chemistry, not a romantic relationship.
Lyle also looked very different on Karen Pirie
In 2022, Lauren Lyle appeared in another book-to-TV adaption, taking on the title role in "Karen Pirie." This time, she completely changed her hairstyle by adding bangs to her bob. Lyle's fashion also changed dramatically, as she traded in her colonial-era dresses for button-down shirts and a fanny pack.
#KarenPirie renewed for season 2, based on Val McDermid's second bookhttps://t.co/R0cD8OCM8K pic.twitter.com/GhTPrVmTD8
— Radio Times (@RadioTimes) February 21, 2023
Since she was the star, rather than one of the supporting players, Lyle also experienced a different dynamic on the "Karen Pirie" set. "I think that's what it is to be number one on the call sheet — it is your party," Lyle explained to The Italian Rêve in the aforementioned interview. "I felt like it was my responsibility that the set was a happy place." Even though her characters from the two shows have very different personalities, some aspects of Lyle's acting style remained the same. Similar to her connection with César Domboy on "Outlander," Lyle formed a tight bond with Emer Kenney, her co-star on "Karen Pirie."
However, at the end of the day, Lyle's onscreen creations are a diverse blend of similarities and differences. Lyle also seems to prefer this approach. "I love that I don't actually look much like [any] of my characters in real life," Lyle told PIBE Magazine. "I used to keep the KP haircut which I wouldn't now ... and I'm definitely not wearing any of Marsali['s] bonnets from Outlander."