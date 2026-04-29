Nancy Mace's Lacy Capitol Hill Dress Was Quite The Inappropriate Outfit
South Carolina Representative Nancy Mace has worked hard to make her mark on Washington D.C., and while doing so, Mace has upset some of her staffers along the way. She's also made some slip ups when it comes to style. Mace has worn her fair share of disastrous outfits, and that includes the time that she wore a lacy, and perhaps a bit too racy, dress to work on Capitol Hill.
Mace shared a video of herself on X (formerly known as Twitter) walking through the halls of the Capitol in September 2024 in a lace blue dress that certainly accentuated her figure. And there were fans of her look; one person posted, "Gorgeous dress" and another said, "that dress looks great on you."
But even some supporters essentially confirmed that it was perhaps not the most professional look. The main issue was that with the nude lining, it almost looked like she wasn't wearing anything under the lace. "Dang. That dress distracted me," one person posted on X. And another wrote: "it looks flesh tone, which causes many people (including myself) to do a double take because the first impression is 'she's wearing a see-through dress., and are those her ... oh, nope.'"
Nancy Mace might be looking for attention with her inappropriate outfits
Critics thought Nancy Mace's lace blue dress just didn't make sense in the workplace at all. One person posted: "You going to a cocktail party after work? That dress is not professional at all, but very on-brand for you! Keep posing, Nancy!" Another said, "BTW your dress is evening wear." And some seemed to think making the video in that outfit was an attention seeking moment from Mace, of which she's had many. "Wanted to show off the new dress?" one person asked on X.
This wouldn't be the last time that people have been left questioning Mace's sartorial choices, nor her apparent desire for attention. In a complete swing to the opposite side of the fashion spectrum from the lace number, Mace wore a pair of pink and white pajamas for a vote on Donald Trump's "Big, Beautiful Bill" in July 2025, via X. And even Republican commentator Tomi Lahren wasn't a fan. On her podcast, Lahren said: Mace is "a member of the House, but I think she'd rather be a real housewife, judging by her constant need for attention." Lahren also pointed out that Mace seemed to have time to put on her makeup, but not time to change out of her pajamas.