Nancy Mace's Lacy Capitol Hill Dress Was Quite The Inappropriate Outfit

South Carolina Representative Nancy Mace has worked hard to make her mark on Washington D.C., and while doing so, Mace has upset some of her staffers along the way. She's also made some slip ups when it comes to style. Mace has worn her fair share of disastrous outfits, and that includes the time that she wore a lacy, and perhaps a bit too racy, dress to work on Capitol Hill.

Mace shared a video of herself on X (formerly known as Twitter) walking through the halls of the Capitol in September 2024 in a lace blue dress that certainly accentuated her figure. And there were fans of her look; one person posted, "Gorgeous dress" and another said, "that dress looks great on you."

But even some supporters essentially confirmed that it was perhaps not the most professional look. The main issue was that with the nude lining, it almost looked like she wasn't wearing anything under the lace. "Dang. That dress distracted me," one person posted on X. And another wrote: "it looks flesh tone, which causes many people (including myself) to do a double take because the first impression is 'she's wearing a see-through dress., and are those her ... oh, nope.'"