10 Rep. Nancy Mace Outfits That Were A Complete Disaster

Controversial South Carolina Representative Nancy Mace has certainly made a mark on Congress during the second term of President Donald Trump. From her viral transphobic and homophobic rants to her brutal feud with Marjorie Taylor Greene, the representative has desperately tried to capture the public spotlight. While the success rate of her attempts has fluctuated, Mace has at least caught people's attention through her fashion choices.

Mace has shown some trends in her style, frequently flashing bold neon colors, taking risks at work events, and getting playful with fabric details. However, despite some small strides in her color palette, the South Carolina representative has definitely made some fashion missteps throughout her years as a politician. The dated designs, tired cuts, and downright strange accessories have turned Mace's professional wardrobe into an unprofessional mess.