10 Rep. Nancy Mace Outfits That Were A Complete Disaster
Controversial South Carolina Representative Nancy Mace has certainly made a mark on Congress during the second term of President Donald Trump. From her viral transphobic and homophobic rants to her brutal feud with Marjorie Taylor Greene, the representative has desperately tried to capture the public spotlight. While the success rate of her attempts has fluctuated, Mace has at least caught people's attention through her fashion choices.
Mace has shown some trends in her style, frequently flashing bold neon colors, taking risks at work events, and getting playful with fabric details. However, despite some small strides in her color palette, the South Carolina representative has definitely made some fashion missteps throughout her years as a politician. The dated designs, tired cuts, and downright strange accessories have turned Mace's professional wardrobe into an unprofessional mess.
Mace's take on a tux was an awkward leather disaster
For CBS News' White House Correspondents' Dinner After Party in 2023, Nancy Mace tried to put a spin on a fashion classic. Her interpretation of a tuxedo, however, left her looking less-than-formal with the ill-fitting and strange cut.
It was visible from their wrinkles and bumps that her leather pants were not tailored for Mace's figure, and for a prestigious event like this one, tailoring should be standard. Additionally, the ankle cut and kitten heel combination had the representative looking cheap in what should be a sophisticated fit.
Mace's purple pleated mishap
At an Oversight and Accountability Subcommittee meeting in June 2023, Nancy Mace was photographed watching a robotics demonstration in a purple dress. She apparently has a love for these bolder colors, and they're generally well-suited to her natural palette and dark hair, but the odd drapes and pleated details that she just as frequently adopts are not as fashionable.
In the case of this purple dress, the asymmetrical neckline featured an awkward folded detail and a gargantuan pleat on her hip that was utterly bizarre. It appeared out of place on the otherwise simple piece, giving Mace a pin-the-tail-on-the-donkey look.
Mace's all-white ensemble was all wrong
As a guest on HBO's "Real Time with Bill Maher" in March 2024, Representative Nancy Mace trotted out a frilly white blouse with a pair of high-wasted white slacks. The color brightened Mace's complexion but compounded the outfit's formlessness, doing little for her frame.
The representative's pants cut off her waist at an awkward point, giving the impression that Mace had a much shorter torso than she actually does. Plus, the congresswoman's billowing top was completely out of date with the lace-like cut-outs of its early 2010s design.
Mace's doily-inspired dress read as Bad Grandma
In September 2024, Nancy Mace met with reporters in a blue dress with layered gold jewelry. The lace alone was a questionable design for any representative; skin-tight around the chest, it was too revealing, but its doily-inspired design also read as vintage, and not in a good way. Additionally, the sleeves drew an awkward line between short and three-quarter length and ended up looking all wrong.
The layered necklaces that Mace styled appeared to be closet staples for the congresswoman, but added a heaviness to the see-through material of the dress. The chunky pieces also added to the already busy lace.
Mace's see-through work event dress didn't work at all
In January 2025, the South Carolina representative shared an Instagram post of herself in a long black gown. Though the dress offered a bit of a change from the congresswoman's fitted dresses, the piece was an overall fashion flop because of the event Mace wore it to: the presidential inauguration.
The illusion of nudity created by the dress and its flimsy black lace was totally inappropriate for Nancy Mace to have worn to the presidential inauguration. Leaning into a more sensual style may have worked at a personal function, but not at a work event, much less one of the most significant political events of the year.
Camo with denim was not a great look for Mace
Congresswoman Nancy Mace is a proud supporter of Donald Trump and his MAGA cabinet, especially Robert Kennedy Jr., and she beamed alongside him in a January 2025 Instagram picture. Less joyful were her muted camo capris, denim-inspired blazer, and chunky beaded necklace, all of which screamed of fashion trends from the late '90s and early 2000s that haven't returned to style anytime recently.
The patterns and fabrics clashed and also made Mace look very unprofessional, all of which paired poorly next to RFK Jr.'s uptight button-up and tie. Mace seemed out of place even in her own Instagram photo.
Mace's kitschy details are always way too much
Joining the guest lineup at the Turning Point USA Young Women's Leadership Summit in 2025, Nancy Mace posed in a midi red dress that she accessorized with a chunky string of pearls, stacked bracelets, and cowboy boots. Mace's sheer number of accessories not only clashed with one another but also gave the outfit a weighted appearance.
The shoes' casual look didn't match the sophisticated dress at all; given the audience's seemingly younger demographic, maybe they were meant to pander to the youthful crowd. Not only did they look wrong with the outfit in question, but they seemed out of place for Mace altogether.
Mace's safari outfit with pearls
When Nancy Mace posed for an Instagram picture with Port Royal Mayor Kevin Phillips in October 2025, the pair looked like out-of-place Midwestern tourists. Mace's muted olive-green top had a safari look, which was contradicted by the pleated maxi skirt.
As always, Mace's accessories put the nail in the coffin for her outfit. As if the skirt and top didn't clash enough, her string of pearls, white and gold jewelry, and hoop earrings didn't complement the olive-khaki 'fit at all.
Mace's neon pink and slouchy boots were too much
In December 2024, the South Carolina representative donned a neon pink wrap-style dress and brown slouchy boots in the halls of Capitol Hill. The draped and pleated details of Nancy Mace's dress gave the impression that the piece did not fit, making it even more inappropriate to wear at work (and in such a hallowed building), especially in the cold month of December.
Making the look even worse, the bold, bright pink color clashed with the muted tone of the boots. No matter how many times she tries, Mace can't pull off pairing a dress with tall boots.
Mace's holiday ensemble gave the wrong impression
Nancy Mace posed in front of a Christmas tree in a silky brown dress when she issued season greetings with a briefly captioned Instagram post. The December 2025 style fit so awkwardly that it left many commenters asking Mace if she was pregnant.
The patterned shawl over Mace's shoulders had wrinkly drapes that looked more like a bed's top sheet had been tied around the politician's shoulders. On top of that, the silk dress had a high neck despite seeming styled as if it had a cowl neck, looking downright uncomfortable and weird.