Anne Hathaway Outfits That Had Us Begging Her To Fire Her Stylist
Anne Hathaway is not one to shy away from experimenting with fashion. Hathaway has showed off several outfits that put her demure "Princess Diaries" persona to shame, and the "Devil Wears Prada" star has also worn some dramatic hairstyles that are fit for an icon too. There's no denying that Hathaway has had a stunning transformation over the years, but still, sometimes she makes mistakes. In particular, some of the Oscar winner's style choices have been a little bit odd, leaving us wondering if it's time to fire her stylist and find someone who actually likes her.
In an April 2026 interview with People, "The Devil Wears Prada 2" star revealed that she's secretly a "tomboy" at heart. The actor, who shares sons Jonathan, born in 2016, and Jack, born in 2019, with husband Adam Shulman, told the outlet, "I love that being a boy mom has really informed my fashion. I have to always be able to go from a serious business meeting to, like, a basketball court. [...] So [I tell myself]: When you get dressed in the morning, dress wisely because you 100 percent are going to have a projectile thrown at you probably by the end of breakfast."
Multi-purpose, comfortable dressing is always in style, but still, over the years, Hathaway has worn some eyebrow-raising outfits that just don't make sense (boy mom or not).
Anne Hathaway's faux-fur peplum shocker
Anne Hathaway showed up to promote "The Devil Wears Prada 2," at BBC Radio 2 on April 23, 2026, in a Stella McCartney outfit. The knit gray top featured a faux-fur brown peplum trim, which stood out against the matching knit gray pencil skirt. She paired the ensemble with red Christian Louboutin pumps. The whole thing was very strange, especially when worn to promote a fashion-centric movie. Remove the peplum and it might have been chic.
Anne Hathaway stepped out in an odd dress-and-sneaker combination
Anne Hathaway's outfit was all over the place during an April 17, 2026, outing in New York City. She wore a silky brown dress with a sheer panel over her knees and random pocket flaps. The dress also had a built-in matching scarf around her neck, which did nothing to make it look any less sloppy. For some reason, the Oscar winner paired it with black-and-white sneakers that didn't match in color, pattern, or style. The best part of her look was easily the $30,000 Birkin bag with a unicorn charm she carried.
Anne Hathaway's belt eclipsed everything else on the red carpet
The stunning cerulean blue of Anne Hathaway's dress at the 30th Annual Screen Actor Guild Awards on February 24, 2024, is gorgeous, but it doesn't take away from how weird this gown is in both fit and overall look. An oversized belt and silver belt buckle distracted from the finer details of the dress, such as the cut-out below the bust and the high slit on one side. The structured top with sleeves pushed down the shoulders looked beautiful, but the rest of the dress felt awkward on Hathaway.
Anne Hathaway's blue velvet cut-out dress was a lot
Clearly, not every outfit Anne Hathaway wore for the "The Devil Wears Prada 2" press tour in 2026 worked. The one she donned on April 22, at the European premiere of the film in London, was an especially out there choice. The sleeveless blue velvet Versace gown featured buttons down the front and strappy cut-outs on both of her hips, leaving just a strip of fabric down the Oscar winner's stomach and back. The dress pooled at the ground and had a front slip too, making it all feel hopelessly busy. At least her stunning makeup and high ponytail are working hard to make up for it.
Anne Hathaway went wild in head to toe animal print
Anne Hathaway's outfit for the Valentino Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 show on January 25, 2023, was definitely wild. She wore a leopard-print mini dress embellished with glittery sequins, plus matching leopard-print tights and leopard print pumps. She even held a leopard-print clutch, smiling with her long mane (er, hair) flowing in soft waves around her shoulders. The leopard-on-leopard-on-leopard look would have been better off staying in the jungle. To be fair, it definitely caught our attention!
Anne Hathaway's Barbie-pink outfit was sickly-sweet
Hot pink was everywhere in 2022 thanks to the excitement over the "Barbie" movie, which came out the following year, but Anne Hathaway took the trend a bit too far. She wore a bright pink, turtleneck mini dress covered in sequins, with two random ruffles under her chest, to the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 22/23 fashion show on July 8, 2022. The actor paired this with mile-high pink Valentino pumps and a matching handbag, which made the whole ensemble look more like a little girl playing dress up than a fashionable star on her way to a runway show.
Anne Hathaway couldn't decide which color to wear so she wore them all
Big, bold, and a bit tacky is the best way to describe this Anne Hathaway outfit, which she wore to "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" on March 15, 2022. The polka dot corset top and matching, wide-leg pants are from Christopher John Rogers. She paired them with an oversized blazer in the same outlandish pattern featuring bright lime green, orange, purple, and red polka dots over a teal blue fabric. It was definitely an eye-catching choice, just maybe not in a good way.
Anne Hathaway matched her boots to her dress exactly
Anne Hathaway was a walking disco ball while promoting her film "Armageddon Time" on October 12, 2022. She wore a shimmery silver Valentino dress with identical boots in the exact same sequined style. The over-the-top choice is overwhelming — the eye doesn't know where to look with so much going on! — and it seemed to swallow Hathaway whole. Maybe it would have looked better if the dress was shorter or if she wore different shoes; but as it is, this outfit was a bizarre choice.