Anne Hathaway Outfits That Had Us Begging Her To Fire Her Stylist

Anne Hathaway is not one to shy away from experimenting with fashion. Hathaway has showed off several outfits that put her demure "Princess Diaries" persona to shame, and the "Devil Wears Prada" star has also worn some dramatic hairstyles that are fit for an icon too. There's no denying that Hathaway has had a stunning transformation over the years, but still, sometimes she makes mistakes. In particular, some of the Oscar winner's style choices have been a little bit odd, leaving us wondering if it's time to fire her stylist and find someone who actually likes her.

In an April 2026 interview with People, "The Devil Wears Prada 2" star revealed that she's secretly a "tomboy" at heart. The actor, who shares sons Jonathan, born in 2016, and Jack, born in 2019, with husband Adam Shulman, told the outlet, "I love that being a boy mom has really informed my fashion. I have to always be able to go from a serious business meeting to, like, a basketball court. [...] So [I tell myself]: When you get dressed in the morning, dress wisely because you 100 percent are going to have a projectile thrown at you probably by the end of breakfast."

Multi-purpose, comfortable dressing is always in style, but still, over the years, Hathaway has worn some eyebrow-raising outfits that just don't make sense (boy mom or not).