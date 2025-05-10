Anne Hathaway's Most Drastic Hair Transformations Yet
Anne Hathaway knows a thing or two about tremendous physical transformations. After all, they have been an integral part of her acting career, carrying her from the sitcom "Get Real" to a number of major movie hits. In "The Princess Diaries," we watch Hathaway evolve from an adorable nerd to full-blown royalty. In "Les Misérables," the actor lost a whopping 15 pounds during a short two-week break from filming, allowing her to believably portray a character who was starving. Of course, Hathaway's ever-changing hairstyles have played a major role in these acting achievements too. In "The Princess Diaries," Hathaway's hair went from frizzy to sleek as a sign of her glam makeover. In "Les Misérables," her choice to shave her head meant embracing her character to the fullest.
But, Hathaway's hair has not just changed for career purposes. Over the years, the actor has allowed her stylistic choices to shift in response to new phases of her life. As Hathaway has matured — and as her career has progressed — she has changed her hair to reflect that. From the cute girl next-door 'do that she sported in the 1990s to the dramatic look that she rocks today, Hathaway has not hesitated to use her hairstyles to reflect the ever-changing energy in her life.
Anne Hathaway's hairstyle was originally quite simple
Back in 1999, Anne Hathaway was an under-the-radar actor, best known for her role in the short-lived sitcom, "Get Real." In the one-season series, Hathaway played an adorable teenager — and was expected to dress the part. As such, Hathaway's hair remained simple, long and straight, during this time. While she was not able to use her hair to express any sort of rebelliousness, the quiet malleability of her natural look would have been perfect at this moment of Hathaway's career.
Sadly, though, as much as Hathaway tried to mold her aesthetic to a certain part, she faced an incredible amount of pressure to adhere to Hollywood's toxic standards. Despite rocking the perfect hairstyle, the actor was often told to change the rest of her physical form. Reflecting on this in an interview with Allure, Hathaway said, "At 16 years old, it was 'Congratulations, you have the part. I'm not saying you need to lose weight. I'm just saying don't gain weight.' Which of course means you need to lose weight." In that sense, Hathaway's early career — and her hairstyles at the time — were overwhelmingly determined by the more powerful people surrounding her.
As her career took off, Hathaway added some glamorous waves
"Get Real" may not have been the hit series that Anne Hathaway had originally hoped for, but that did not ultimately prevent her from becoming famous beyond her wildest dreams. In 2001, Hathaway starred alongside Julie Andrews in "The Princess Diaries," immediately launching her career to new heights. By 2002, when she began promoting "Nicholas Nickleby," Hathaway was a real star — a reality that was reflected in her hairstyle. The actor ditched her simple girl-next-door look, instead styling her hair in gentle waves. No longer did Hathaway look like someone you might have gone to school with. Rather, she resembled a full-blown Hollywood star with glamorous undulating locks.
If this hairstyle made Hathaway radiate confidence, it's perhaps no surprise. The actor herself credits "The Princess Diaries" for helping her find her voice. As she told VMagazine of filming that break-out role, director Garry Marshall, "elevated me to such a valued status on set that it never occurred to me on other sets that I didn't have that same autonomy, or that same ability to collaborate. But I always wanted to be pleasant. I also always thought that having strong opinions meant I was doing my job." In that sense, Hathaway's wavy hair may have expressed the poise and self-assuredness that she discovered while filming that first big hit.
In 2004, the actor went for a shaggy 'do
By the time 2004 came rolling around, Anne Hathaway's career was stronger than it had ever been before. She scored several exciting new roles, starring in the hit comedy "Ella Enchanted" and playing the titular character's love interest in the Charles Dickens adaptation, "Nicholas Nickleby." As Hathaway's position grew more secure in Hollywood, she perhaps grew confident enough to experiment more with her hairstyles. When she appeared on MTV's "Total Request Live," Hathaway sported a shaggy 'do that fell around her shoulders.
Referred to by The Guardian as a "marker of feminine rebellion," this haircut was a far cry from the more traditional styles that Hathaway had worn in the past. As such, the actor's newfound look may have been a sign of her ever-growing confidence. Although it wasn't as bold as today's shorter shag cuts, the major chop and the lightened, slightly reddish hue was Hathaway's first venture into a significant hair transformation.
2006 ushered in the actor's era of updos
As the years went on, Anne Hathaway turned into the Kate Middleton of Hollywood. In 2006, she starred alongside acting legend Meryl Streep in "The Devil Wears Prada" — and quickly became an icon in her own right. During this time period, Hathaway became a red carpet regular. Rather than maintaining her locks in a simpler style, the actor glammed it up to the max. She began wearing updos to as many events as possible. While posing on the red carpet for "The Devil Wears Prada," Hathaway wore her hair in a chic twist framed by her bangs. This trend continued into 2007 when Hathaway attended the Venice Film Festival in a sweeping white dress and a timeless bun. In February of that same year, she went for a similarly dramatic look at the Oscars, styling her hair in a classic chignon.
For successful actor like Anne Hathaway, this hairstyle may have been a way for her to maintain a sense of professionalism on the red carpet. After all, updos and buns are known for displaying one's sense of focus. As Caroline Brooks, founder of The Glasshouse Salon and Spa, revealed in an interview with Vogue India, "This hairstyle is sleek and elegant, giving off an air of sophistication. It indicates that the wearer is goal-oriented and strives for a polished appearance. It can also be practical for those who want to keep their hair out of their face."
Anne Hathaway embraced the bob
Bobs have been one of the most stylish haircuts of the 2020s, but Anne Hathaway was in on the trend before it was trending. In 2008, she embraced a shoulder-length blunt bob that showcased off her locks in a totally new way. In contrast to the glamorous waves and elegant updos that she had sported in the past, Hathaway's new hairstyle was accessible and easily replicated by her fans. It was also somewhat rebellious in that sense that it departed from Hollywood's long history of pushing long hair on female actors. All in all, this gorgeous hairstyle signaled that Hathaway was entering a new phase.
Interestingly, psychologists say that cutting off one's hair can say something about a woman's perceived confidence. Commenting on this matter in an interview with Stylist, therapist Heather Garbutt revealed, "When women have short hair in this context, it's a statement of independence, a taking on of the hunter role — traditionally considered to be a more 'masculine' and dynamic identity — rather than the more 'feminine' gatherer mantle." In other words, Hathaway's choice to ditch her longer locks could have been a way to signal her own assuredness — as well as a love of personal freedom.
Anne Hathaway went even shorter for Les Mis
If Anne Hathaway's shoulder-length bob signified freedom, the short hair that she wore in "Les Miserables" revealed pure, unadulterated professionalism. Cast in the dramatic role of Fantine, Hathaway was given the responsibility of portraying a woman who was slowly starving to death. As such, she lost a total of 25 pounds — including at one point 15 pounds in two weeks — and shaved her head as a sign of commitment to the part.
Looking back on this dramatic hair transformation on a 2024 episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show," Hathaway revealed that it was actually her idea to chop her hair in front of the cameras. Apparently, it was a cinematographic choice that was meant to leave a stronger emotional impact on audiences. As Hathaway told Barrymore, "The reason we did it was because I went to Tom Hooper, the director, and I said, 'Listen, we're actors singing live in a movie. And, I think, you know, audiences aren't used to that. And I think we need to make it real for them. We need to show them that we all left that pound of flesh on the floor basically.'" Hooper ultimately loved the idea and integrated it into the movie. As risky as the scene was, it ultimately paid off, and Hathaway won an Oscar for her role in the film.
Anne Hathaway began integrating scarves into her hairstyles
With great fame comes great exposure, and while many actors dream of one day making it big, others lament the loss of privacy that comes with stardom. This was particularly true for Anne Hathaway, who attracted a tremendous wave of online hate after winning Best Actress for her role in "Les Miserables." As former fans flooded her social media pages with rude comments, Hathaway felt the urge to hide. She even told Vanity Fair, "Humiliation is such a rough thing to go through. The key is to not let it close you down. You have to stay bold, and it can be hard because you're like, 'If I stay safe, if I hug the middle, if I don't draw too much attention to myself, it won't hurt.'"
Perhaps for this reason, Hathaway tucked her hair under a scarf in 2016. At the time, she was photographed coming out of her trailer on the set of "Ocean's 8," which was being filmed in New York City. With a head scarf obscuring her brown locks and a pair of massive sunglasses over her eyes, Hathaway appeared to be disguising her identity. But, while she may have kept a low-profile on this one occasion, Hathaway has also said that she is not generally one to hide. In the same Vanity Fair interview, Hathaway explained, "But if you want to [hide away], don't be an actor. You're a tightrope walker. You're a daredevil."
The actor wore an Old Hollywood hairdo for her induction into the Walk of Fame
Trends change considerably over time, and some things that were considered attractive in Hollywood 50 years ago are totally out of style today. That being said, when it comes to hairstyles, there are a few Old Hollywood classics that remain just as gorgeous now as they did decades in the past. Anne Hathaway embraced one such look at the inauguration of her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2019. With her hair styled in dramatic below-the-ear curls, Hathaway seemed to be emulating the likes of Marilyn Monroe. Her bright red lip completed the look — and made her look like a character straight out of a movie from the 1950s.
Although Hathaway's hair was something of a throwback, her acceptance speech reflected the more progressive values of her own time. "So much of success is due to the people who believe in you," Hathaway told her audience (via English Speeches Channel). "In my case, these are people who met me when I was very young. And these are people who not for one second thought it was inappropriate for a young girl to have ambition." In that sense, Hathaway stood as a modern actor with an old-fashioned hairstyle.
In 2023 she returned to her signature long hair
As much as Anne Hathaway has changed her hairstyle over the years, it would not be fair to claim that the actor dislikes her natural locks. Au contraire, 2023 saw Hathaway return to the long brown waves that she rocked in the early 2000s. This was evident at that year's Paris Fashion Week when Hathaway attended the show for Valentino's spring and summer collections. With her hair falling loosely around her face, the actor looked more natural than ever. Interestingly, she would later repeat this look at that year's CFDA Fashion Awards and at the 2024 National Board of Reviews Gala.
According to some experts, this tendency towards a more basic hairstyle could be a sign of Hathaway's increased fortitude. Speaking to Vogue India, beauty specialist Caroline Brooks explained, "Even though it's often one of the easier styles to create, 'down and natural' indicates a relaxed approach to beauty. It's an effortless look and suggests that the wearer is comfortable in their own skin." Thus, we can see that Hathaway was perhaps willing to embrace her more natural hair by returning to her stylistic origins.
Hathaway's sleek ponytail didn't help plastic surgery rumors
In 2025, Anne Hathaway adopted a whole new hairstyle. In a dramatic departure from her natural locks, the actor began to wear her hair in tight ponytails. She rocked this look early that year at the Ralph Lauren fashion show in New York City. With her hair gelled tightly against her scalp and her ponytail piled high on her head, the actor looked absolutely magnificent — even if some fans felt that Hathaway was nearly unrecognizable at the event.
Unfortunately, the actor's cute ponytail fueled rumors that Anne Hathaway has had plastic surgery. By revealing her wrinkle-free face, this hairstyle made fans question whether or not the beauty of her countenance was truly natural. While Hathaway has not confirmed these rumors as of the publication of this article, she has spoken publicly about some of her insecurities. As she once told the Express, "You just want to be cookie-cutter beautiful. And sometimes you think, 'Maybe I could change something about myself to fit that mold'. I'm no exception to that."
Hathaway's 2025 Met Gala look made jaws drop
If Anne Hathaway made the list for the worst-dressed celebrities of the 2025 Met Gala, it was not because of her hairstyle. That, at least, was absolutely fabulous. On the night of the major event, Hathaway wore her hair in a dramatic ponytail that flared out to the sides. Swept up into a tight 'do, the actor's tendrils were nowhere to be seen. Whereas Hathaway often wears her hair down, here we see her soft brown waves cascading down from a barrette.
Overall, the look worked wonderfully with Hathaway's plain white collared shirt. And, it fit beautifully with the Met Gala's 2025 dress code of "Tailored for You." In fact, if Hathaway's whole outfit had been as glamorous as her hair, we would probably be swooning at her sense of style. Sadly, though, the remainder of the pieces that Hathaway wore to the event failed to fit together in any obvious way. In the end, we can't wait to see what sort of new fashion statements — and hairstyles — the iconic Oscar winner tries out next.