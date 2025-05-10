Anne Hathaway's Most Drastic Hair Transformations Yet

Anne Hathaway knows a thing or two about tremendous physical transformations. After all, they have been an integral part of her acting career, carrying her from the sitcom "Get Real" to a number of major movie hits. In "The Princess Diaries," we watch Hathaway evolve from an adorable nerd to full-blown royalty. In "Les Misérables," the actor lost a whopping 15 pounds during a short two-week break from filming, allowing her to believably portray a character who was starving. Of course, Hathaway's ever-changing hairstyles have played a major role in these acting achievements too. In "The Princess Diaries," Hathaway's hair went from frizzy to sleek as a sign of her glam makeover. In "Les Misérables," her choice to shave her head meant embracing her character to the fullest.

But, Hathaway's hair has not just changed for career purposes. Over the years, the actor has allowed her stylistic choices to shift in response to new phases of her life. As Hathaway has matured — and as her career has progressed — she has changed her hair to reflect that. From the cute girl next-door 'do that she sported in the 1990s to the dramatic look that she rocks today, Hathaway has not hesitated to use her hairstyles to reflect the ever-changing energy in her life.