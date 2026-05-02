Why You Won't See Jenna Bush Hager At Her Daughter's Volleyball Games

Former first daughter Jenna Bush Hager married Henry Hager in 2008, and the two of them share three children together: Mila, Poppy, and Hal. From photos on social media and stories that Jenna tells on "Today," they seem like a fairly normal and loving family. And in any family, there are moments of awkward embarrassment. Jenna has actually banned her children from the "Today" show set, but the tables have turned as Jenna has essentially been banned from her oldest daughter's volleyball games.

On an April 2026 episode of "Today with Jenna & Sheinelle," Jenna talked about how much she loves sports and gets into things by yelling, cheering, and even heckling (Jenna did confirm she doesn't heckle the kids as they play). But she did yell something while Mila was playing that put her in time out for future games. "The score was 6 to 7, and I go, 'Six seven!'" Jenna said. For those who aren't in the know, "six seven" was a somewhat inexplicable and yet very popular internet meme/slang term/trend for teens and tweens that cropped up in 2025. And yelling it the way that Jenna did was more a thing for the kids to do, not so much the parents.

Mila, who turned 13 in April 2026, wasn't too impressed with this pop culture reference from her mom. Jenna mimicked the glare that she got from her daughter after that moment, and it wasn't good. What kid, especially at 13, doesn't get embarrassed by their parents a time or two? But it sounds like that was the last straw. "Afterwards, I was frozen out," Jenna said. "I went to one volleyball game this year."