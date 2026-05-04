Pink's Daughter Willow Is Growing Up Fast
It seems like just yesterday that Pink welcomed her firstborn child with husband Carey Hart, but now that little girl is all grown up! Pink's daughter, Willow Sage Hart, born June 2011, can often be seen posing next to her mom on the red carpet, and has performed with her onstage many times, including at the Democratic National Convention in August 2024. But there's something about Willow's 2026 red carpet appearance that has us convinced she's growing up fast — and now looks like her mom's twin.
On April 26, 2026, Pink brought her daughter to the opening night of "The Lost Boys" on Broadway. Willow looked much older than her 14 years in a strapless red House of CB gown with a corset top and a lacy red skirt with a high slit up her thigh (via Page Six). Her dark blonde hair hung loose around her shoulders and she wore subtle makeup with mascara and mauve lip gloss. Willow stood nearly as tall as her mother as they stood side-by-side holding hands on the red carpet, with Pink in a black leather jacket with silver studs and a black skirt.
Willow wants to pursue a Broadway career
Pink often brings her daughter, Willow, and her son, Jameson, born in 2016, to Broadway musicals. In fact, that's part of the reason Pink and husband Carey Hart moved to New York City in the first place. In a March 2026 appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," the "So What" singer shared, "We actually moved here because I am an amazing mom... and also so Willow could study theater and experience more Broadway."
In a May 2024 interview with People, Pink gushed about her daughter's Broadway dreams. "I want her to go do the d*** thing," she told the outlet. "She's got a voice, man. She's a little bird. She wants to do Broadway and then be a trauma surgeon."
It's hard to believe Willow is already a teenager and following her dreams! Even Pink can't believe how big her baby girl is. She shared a throwback video on Instagram from a fan account on March 22, 2026, of Pink playing with a 1-year-old Willow in 2012. "How time flies," read the caption of the sweet video of a smiling, happy Willow. It's clear Pink agrees since she reposted it to her own Instagram grid. It melts our hearts seeing how grown Willow is now.