Pink's Daughter Willow Is Growing Up Fast

Pink often brings her daughter, Willow, and her son, Jameson, born in 2016, to Broadway musicals. In fact, that's part of the reason Pink and husband Carey Hart moved to New York City in the first place. In a March 2026 appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," the "So What" singer shared, "We actually moved here because I am an amazing mom... and also so Willow could study theater and experience more Broadway."

In a May 2024 interview with People, Pink gushed about her daughter's Broadway dreams. "I want her to go do the d*** thing," she told the outlet. "She's got a voice, man. She's a little bird. She wants to do Broadway and then be a trauma surgeon."

It's hard to believe Willow is already a teenager and following her dreams! Even Pink can't believe how big her baby girl is. She shared a throwback video on Instagram from a fan account on March 22, 2026, of Pink playing with a 1-year-old Willow in 2012. "How time flies," read the caption of the sweet video of a smiling, happy Willow. It's clear Pink agrees since she reposted it to her own Instagram grid. It melts our hearts seeing how grown Willow is now.