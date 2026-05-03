The Tragedy Of Lindsey Graham Gets Sadder & Sadder

Lindsey Graham was born in Central, South Carolina to F.J. and Millie Graham, who owned and operated the Sanitary Café, a restaurant and bar. When Graham was born, he and his parents lived in a small room in the back of the business. It was his mother, Millie, who ran the business while his father, who was called "the Dude," chatted it up with the patrons. The business expanded when F.J. and Millie bought the liquor store and pool hall that connected to the building.

Lindsey's sister, Darline, was born when Lindsey was 9, and, as Darline explained to CNN, "It was one room, where we all slept, we all ate, we watched TV, the sofa, everything was in one room." Lindsey pulled triple duty: going to school, where he was a C student; helping care for his sister; and working at the pool hall, where he would have to deal with the customers, mill workers who, as Lindsey told The Washington Post, "would come in just full of cotton and dust and they'd drink beer till midnight."

Graham would sneak a drag of a cigarette or a sip of beer when he thought no one was looking, and, in return, the customers called him "Stinkball." It was here that Lindsey, as he put it, "learned the hard way about a little bit of diplomacy." The Grahams would later move out of the one room, but their new accommodations, a mobile home, were far from lavish. Still, Lindsey aspired to something more prestigious, telling his high school classmates that he dreamed of being the governor. While that specific dream would never happen, Lindsey Graham certainly became someone the town of Central would remember.