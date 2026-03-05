Heartbreaking Tragedies That Affected Members Of Congress
Congress is becoming an increasingly hostile place to be. In the past decade, political divides have widened, and violence has become more commonplace. While being a member of Congress certainly comes with prestige and perks, it also comes with safety risks.
2024 saw a sharp increase in swatting incidents against congressional members, where fake calls are placed to emergency responders, alleging that there's a threat at a congressional member's house. This results in a police team showing up, and in one case where former Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene's house was swatted, one civilian was killed in the melee. In December 2025, CBS News reported that, within a month, over 50 swatting incidents had been reported. Florida Representative Anna Paulina Luna told AP News that the constant threats take their toll, urging, "I think people should understand that lawmakers are people too. We have families." Vermont Representative Becca Balint concurred. "We are here because we're trying to serve our constituents and this kind of swatting or threatening behavior, or even frankly, when we are followed and harassed while we walk around, makes it very difficult for us to fully represent our communities, because it has a chilling effect on all of us," she said.
On top of having to weather harassment, death threats, and general distaste from the public who don't agree with them, many members of Congress have also had to deal with very personal tragedies. Here are some of the challenging and heartbreaking struggles that changed elected officials' lives.
Rep. Derrick van Orden's daughter died after a cancer diagnosis
In 2023, Wisconsin Representative Derrick van Orden suffered a heartbreaking loss: his daughter, Sydney Marie Martenis, died. The congressman announced her death in a statement, noting that she had been sick with cancer for a year before her death. "It is with the most profound sense of grief and joy that Sara Jane and I announce the passing of our oldest daughter, Sydney Marie (Van Orden) Martenis after a year of battling a very aggressive form of cancer. She died peacefully surrounded by her family," van Orden's statement read, per The Hill.
Van Orden has continued to pay tribute to his daughter, noting in a July 2024 speech that President Donald Trump gave him a call on the anniversary of her death. Charlotte Scott, the Washington Correspondent for Spectrum News, reported on the speech, noting on X that Van Orden said Trump's call had been "one father checking on another."
As a public figure, van Orden has had to mourn his daughter's death out in the open, and it appears that it wasn't beyond the congressman's detractors to use her death against him. In August 2025, van Orden took to Facebook to share a since-deleted post, which seemingly contained information pertaining to his late daughter. Whatever the contents had been, it had clearly upset the congressman, who expressed his disdain for the people who had written the site's content, calling them "evil."
Rep. Jamie Raskin's son died by suicide
On the last day of 2020, Maryland Representative Jamie Raskin's son, Thomas Bloom Raskin, died by suicide. He was 25 years old. Raskin released a statement announcing his son's death. "Tommy was pure magic. His brilliance and compassion knew no bounds. He passionately loved his family, friends, and animals, and was devoted to the cause of the global poor. We are devastated and demolished to be without him," the statement read.
In a 2022 interview for NPR's "Fresh Air," Jamie Raskin spoke about his son's death and history of depression. "[The pandemic] was intensely isolating and demoralizing for a lot of young people and for someone who's struggling already with depression or some other kind of mental or emotional illness, it can become unbearable, and it did become unbearable in Tommy's case," he said. In the aftermath of his son's death, Jamie found himself unable to function. "I wasn't sure whether I was ever going to be able to do anything again," he admitted.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org
Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords was shot during a mass shooting
Former Arizona Representative Gabrielle Giffords is no stranger to tragedy. In January 2011, her life was forever changed when she was shot in the head during a mass shooting outside a grocery store in Tucson. Giffords was meeting with her constituents, and there were several casualties, with six people killed on the scene. Giffords' miraculous survival has been an inspiration to many, but her injuries were life-changing, and she could no longer continue serving in Congress after that fateful day.
Giffords had to relearn how to do many, everyday things. Walking was no longer a given (but she managed to regain the ability, albeit with the help of a brace), and after the bullet had damaged the area of the congresswoman's brain that controls speech, she developed aphasia. The truth about Gabby Giffords, however, is that she doesn't give up. Not only did she survive what many at the time thought would be a fatal gunshot wound, but she also acquired a recumbent trike and participated in a 25-mile ride in 2019. On the side, she continued to advocate for gun control, starting her non-profit, Giffords, to help raise awareness around and promote gun control laws.
Before that tragic day in January 2011, Giffords was a political star, with her friend and former staffer Jen Bluestein telling Vanity Fair in 2020, "I thought she would be senator, governor, then I thought she would run for president." Unfortunately, a single bullet dashed all those dreams.
Former Sen. Jim Inhofe's son died in a plane crash
Former Oklahoma Senator Jim Inhofe, like a number of his colleagues, also experienced the pain of losing a child during his lifetime. His son, Perry Inhofe, died at the age of 52 after crashing his airplane in November 2013. After detecting an issue with the engine, Perry lost control of the aircraft. The plane then began to descend and caught fire. "It was fully engulfed when we got there and it looked like the wings had come detached," one witness, Jake Bray said, per the BBC. "There were tires popping... There was nothing we could do."
Jim Inhofe didn't immediately release a statement in the aftermath of his son's tragic death. He broached the topic eight days later on the Senate floor, telling his colleagues, "I had a horrible loss eight days ago, losing a son." He thanked his colleagues for their well-wishes and support during the difficult time, per NBC News.
Rep. Jim McGovern's daughter died from cancer
In April 2025, Massachusetts Representative Jim McGovern took to Instagram to share heartbreaking news. His 23-year-old daughter, Molly McGovern, had died after being diagnosed with what he described as "a rare cancer diagnosis." Jim noted that Molly had been completing her studies in Australia and was traveling in Italy when she died. Jim shared that, despite her diagnosis, her death came as a big shock to his family. "Molly will always be the soul of our family. We are so proud of her, and so glad that so many people were touched by her incredible life," he wrote.
Molly was only 18 when she was diagnosed with cancer in 2019. After her death, Jim told the Globe that his daughter once told a priest that she wanted to be a cardinal when she grew up. "She'd also be saying, 'What's the deal? Why can't women be cardinals?'" the congressman recalled, per People. It seemed that Molly might have been interested in following in her father's footsteps, as she was studying political science and international affairs.
Former Rep. Elijah Cummings' nephew was murdered
Former Maryland Representative Elijah Cummings served in Congress for 24 years, with his tenure ending in 2019 when he died after suffering from chronic health issues. The congressman was a staunch advocate of holding the powers that be accountable during his time in Congress; he helped lead the charge to impeach President Donald Trump at the time and protested against the first Trump administration's treatment of immigrants. In 2011, Elijah weathered an unimaginable tragedy when his nephew, Christopher Cummings, was murdered.
Christopher was a student at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia. He and his roommate were shot in their apartment, and Christopher died on the scene. Speaking to NBC Washington in the aftermath of the tragedy, Elijah lamented his nephew's death. "This was a guy that was just a good kid. He was the kind of kid that people would say, 'I wish I had him for a son, or a son-in-law,'" he said. In a separate interview with CBS Baltimore, Elijah reflected on how proud he was of his nephew. "A young person who's trying to do the right thing — working hard, getting good grades," he said. "Happy. And the next thing you know, they're dead." Speaking to WAVY TV 10, the congressman recalled the phone call he received from Christopher's mother following the tragedy. "I can't even describe the pain," Elijah said.
House Majority Leader Steve Scalise was almost killed during a shooting
While President Donald Trump's cabinet tries way too hard to inflate his overblown ego, he also has some avid fans in Congress, and one of them is Steve Scalise. The House Majority Leader not only endorsed Trump for president in 2024, but continues to champion the divisive politician's work. Like most Republicans, he's against gun reform, despite having been the victim of a shooting in 2017.
Scalise was practicing with his fellow Republicans ahead of the Congressional Baseball Game when a gunman opened fire on them. Scalise took a bullet in his left hip. "The hip and pelvis had serious damage where the bullet went through and, you know, did some damage to areas that had to be shored up with steel plates," he told CBS News in 2018. Scalise said the fact that he survived the shooting at all was "a miracle," continuing, "If you would have said at the end of this, the only person that would be dead would be the shooter, nobody would believe it." Speaking to Politico, he said that, upon seeing the bullet, he was shocked he had survived the ordeal at all. "You could take a bear down with the bullet I was hit with. When I looked at the caliber bullet, I was amazed I was still alive," he said, per The Guardian.
Rep. Angie Craig was attacked outside of her apartment
In 2023, Minnesota Representative Angie Craig was confronted in an elevator in her apartment building by a man. He demanded she escort him to her apartment, and when she refused, he became violent, punching her in the face and blocking her from exiting the elevator. In an attempt to get away, Craig poured her hot takeaway coffee out over her assailant. She managed to escape, but the nightmare was far from over. Thanks to the case receiving plenty of public attention, Craig's home address was exposed, and she had to move. Additionally, the congresswoman received an abundance of threatening phone calls after some Fox News personalities made demeaning comments about her in wake of the attack.
The man who attacked Craig had a history of mental illness and received a 27-month prison sentence. The congresswoman acknowledged in a statement she submitted to the court that she was still dealing with trauma from the incident. In an address Craig made after the attack, she said that the incident has only reinvigorated her drive to improve public safety. "I am more committed than ever to work on this intersection of public safety and mental health and addiction and homelessness and all of the things that this one case really does bring out," she said, per CBS Minnesota.
Sen. Rand Paul was physically assaulted by a neighbor
As one of Congress' more controversial members, it should come as no surprise that some of Senator Rand Paul's statements have come back to haunt him on a few occasions. In 2017, however, he found himself in the spotlight for a reason apparently unrelated to his work in the political sphere. Paul's neighbor attacked him while he was outside working in his yard, leaving him with six broken ribs. While testifying in court, Paul said he thought the man, Rene Boucher, was going to kill him.
The encounter left the senator living in excruciating pain for several months. Paul told CBS News' "Face the Nation" in 2018, "It was sort of, I guess, a living hell for the first four or five weeks. Couldn't get out of bed without assistance, six broken ribs, damage to my lungs, two bouts of pneumonia." The senator did not elaborate on what the beef between him and his neighbor had been, but maintained that it was "trivial."
Former Rep. Lee Zeldin was attacked on the campaign trail
In 2022, former New York Representative Lee Zeldin was making a bid for governor, and while he was out campaigning in July of that year, he was attacked in the middle of his speech by one of the attendees. The man managed to make it onto the stage effortlessly, brandishing a sharp object. Zeldin told reporters in the aftermath that the assailant told him, "You're done," before he proceeded to try and injure him, per NBC News. Luckily, folks in the crowd were quick to come to Zeldin's aid. After the man was removed from the scene, Zeldin took to the stage again to finish his speech.
The congressman proceeded to use the attack to his campaign's advantage after the assailant was released from custody without bail. He asserted that his opponent, Governor Kathy Hochul, wasn't doing enough to curb crime. "What we need in government is bold leadership. We need the governor right now to be advocating for this because it's the right thing to do for public safety, for security, for rising crime," he said in a subsequent speech, per CBS News.
Rep. Nancy Mace alleged she got into a scuffle at the Capitol
South Carolina Representative Nancy Mace, who has weathered a number of tragedies, claimed in 2024 that she was the victim of assault on the Capitol grounds. "I was physically accosted tonight on Capitol grounds over my fight to protect women. Capitol police have arrested him," Mace posted to X, referring to her attempts to pass legislation to keep transgender women from using the women's bathrooms in the Capitol building. Mace claimed the man in question, foster care advocate James McIntyre, "aggressively and in an exaggerated manner [shook] her arm up and down in a hand shaking motion" during the incident, per NBC News. McIntyre pleaded not guilty to the charges and said that the congresswoman is "falsely accusing me of a violent crime." Prosecutors dropped the charges against McIntyre in April 2025.
In a subsequent post, Mace said claimed that her injuries required her to wear a wrist brace and that she needed ice for the injury to her arm. Eyewitnesses claimed she was wildly exaggerating the encounter. "From what I saw, it was a normal handshake and interaction that I would expect any legislator to expect from anyone as a constituent," one witness told The Imprint.
Rep. Maxwell Frost was assaulted at a film festival
Representative Maxwell Frost, the first Gen Zer Florida to be elected to Congress, has also been subjected to physical assault since becoming a member of the House of Representatives. In January 2026, a 28-year-old man named Christian Joel Young attacked Frost at the Sundance Film Festival. Young reportedly directed a racial slur at Frost and stated, "We are going to deport you and your kind," per Axios. It didn't end there, with Young proceeding to punch Frost in his face.
Frost took to X to recount the event, assuring his constituents that his injuries weren't extensive. "The individual was arrested and I am okay," Frost wrote, thanking the security team at the event for their prompt response. Many of Frost's colleagues condemned the attack, including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who took to X to declare that he was "horrified by the attack."
Rep. Ilhan Omar has received an onslaught of threats
Another House Representative who knows what it's like to weather attacks from members of the public is Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar. In January 2026, she was assaulted by a man with a syringe. He was detained on the scene and Omar continued her speech, later penning on X, "I'm ok. I'm a survivor so this small agitator isn't going to intimidate me from doing my work. I don't let bullies win." The substance in the syringe was later revealed to have been apple cider vinegar.
Omar, who is Somali American and Muslim, has faced harassment by members of the public as well as President Donald Trump. In fact, she's reportedly had the most death threats out of all of her colleagues in Congress. Omar told The Guardian that Trump's rhetoric isn't helping matters. In December 2025, he verbally attacked Omar at a rally, claiming that she's not a legal American citizen. "She should get the hell out. Throw her the hell out! She does nothing but complain," the president told his followers, who quickly reciprocated with the chant, "Send her back! Send her back!"
Trump directed similar commentary at Omar during his first stint in office, and it had the same effect — an increase in death threats and public vitriol. "During Trump's first term he demonized my wife to the point where the United States government demanded that we have a full six-person security detail," Omar's husband, Tim Mynett, told The Guardian.