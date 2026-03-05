Heartbreaking Tragedies That Affected Members Of Congress

Congress is becoming an increasingly hostile place to be. In the past decade, political divides have widened, and violence has become more commonplace. While being a member of Congress certainly comes with prestige and perks, it also comes with safety risks.

2024 saw a sharp increase in swatting incidents against congressional members, where fake calls are placed to emergency responders, alleging that there's a threat at a congressional member's house. This results in a police team showing up, and in one case where former Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene's house was swatted, one civilian was killed in the melee. In December 2025, CBS News reported that, within a month, over 50 swatting incidents had been reported. Florida Representative Anna Paulina Luna told AP News that the constant threats take their toll, urging, "I think people should understand that lawmakers are people too. We have families." Vermont Representative Becca Balint concurred. "We are here because we're trying to serve our constituents and this kind of swatting or threatening behavior, or even frankly, when we are followed and harassed while we walk around, makes it very difficult for us to fully represent our communities, because it has a chilling effect on all of us," she said.

On top of having to weather harassment, death threats, and general distaste from the public who don't agree with them, many members of Congress have also had to deal with very personal tragedies. Here are some of the challenging and heartbreaking struggles that changed elected officials' lives.